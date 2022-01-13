Confirmed: Realme Pad won’t get Android 12 update

Realme launched the Realme Pad in India as company’s first tablet in September last year. Now it has been officially confirmed that the Realme Pad will not be updated to Android 12

In the Realme Community FAQ, the company has confirmed that the Realme Pad will not get Android 12 update. Though Realme revealed that it will continue to get security and performance updates throughout its software lifecycle.

It means that the tablet will now not get any major operating system update. To refresh the Realme Pad was launched running Realme UI for Pad based on Android 11.

This will surely be a bad news for Realme fans who purchased the tablet with hopes that it will receive Android 12 update sometime in the near future. But sadly, the tablet won’t receive the next Android version.

READ MORE: Realme 8i, Realme 8s and Realme Pad launched in India

Meanwhile, HMD Global which launched the Nokia T20 tablet in India in November running Android 11 promised Android updates. The company confirmed that the tablet will receive 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security updates. Even Samsung budget tablets are eligible for 2 Android updates and up to 4 years of security updates.

Realme Pad Pricing and Specs

The Realme Pad Wi-Fi only variant is priced at Rs 13,999 with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The LTE model of the tablet comes in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB variants. They are priced at Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively.

Realme Pad sports a 10.4-inch display with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution. Further, the display will come with a screen-to-body ratio of 82.5 percent. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC under the hood. The chipset is paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Both the front and rear camera modules house 8MP sensors each. The tablet is equipped with quad speakers for audio. There will be support for DTS HD and Hi-Res Audio. Lastly, the Realme Pad packs a 7,100 mAh battery. The tablet will support 18W charging over USB-C.