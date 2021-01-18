Realme announces 'RealPublic' sale from 20th to 24th January

Realme has announced its Republic Day sale that will last 4 days, from 20th January till 24th January.

Realme today announced its ‘RealPublic Sale’ on realme.com and Republic Day sale on Flipkart, with offers across its versatile range of smartphones and AIOT products. The sale will begin on 20th January 2021 at 12:00 am and continue till 24th January 2021. Flipkart Plus and Amazon Prime members can get early access to the sale starting from 19th Jan, 12:00 am on Flipkart and Amazon.

This Republic Day Sale will bring offers for the Premium Flagship X series, Youth Flagship 7 series to Entry-level Value Kings realme C12 and realme C15. Discounts will also be applied on the AIOT products and much more.

During the sale, consumers can avail of various smartphones and AIOT products at special prices such as an offer of Rs 500 on realme C12 and realme C3 each and an offer of Rs 1000 in realme C15 and realme C15 Qualcomm edition. The Realme C12 comes at a final price of Rs 8,499 for the sole 3GB + 32GB variant.

The realme C3 on the other hand will also be priced at Rs 8,499 for 3GB/32GB variant. For the Realme C15/Qualcomm Edition, the price will start at Rs 8,999 for 3GB/32GB variant and Rs 9,999 for 4GB/64GB variant.

On purchasing realme 7, 7Pro and Narzo 20 Pro consumers can avail Rs 1000 off on the products. Consumers can avail Rs 2000 off on realme 6 and realme 6 Pro.

The Realme 7 will be priced at Rs 13,999 down from Rs 14,999 for 6GB/64GB variant and will be priced at Rs 15,999, down from Rs 16,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant.

The Realme 7 Pro will cost Rs 18,999 for 6GB/128GB variant and Rs 20,999 for 8GB/128GB variant during the sale period. The Narzo 20 Pro will cost Rs 13,999 for 6GB/64GB variant and Rs 15,999 for 8GB/128GB variant.

Realme also informs that Offers on realme C12, realme C15, realme C3, realme 7 and realme 7 Pro are available for only prepaid users. For customers opting for COD, these offers are not valid.

The Realme 6 will set you back Rs 12,999 (original Rs 14,999) for 6GB/64GB variant and for the Realme 6 Pro, you will have to shell out Rs 15,999 for 6GB/64GB variant, Rs 16,999 for 6GB/128GB variant and Rs 17,999 for 8GB/128GB variant.

The realme X50 Pro, which is country’s first 5G smartphone comes at a discounted price of Rs 7,000 and will be available at Rs 34,999 (8+128GB) and Rs 40,999 (12+256GB). The X3 will be available at Rs 21,999 (6+128GB) and Rs 22,999 (8+128GB), whereas X3 SuperZoom will be available at Rs 23,999 (8+128GB) and Rs 25,999 (8+256GB).

Except for the Realme C15/Qualcomm Edition, Realme C12 and Realme C3, one can avail a 10% Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Cards & EMI Transactions.

All the smartphones mentioned above will be available with discounted prices on Realme.com and Flipkart.

Apart from smartphones, tech-lifestyle enthusiasts can enjoy the latest technologies across price segments during the ongoing sale period. Realme Buds Wireless Pro with ANC technology can be availed at Rs 3,499 on Amazon and Realme's website along with Realme Buds Wireless at Rs 1,499 on Realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon and Myntra.

The realme Buds Air Pro with ANC at Rs 3,999, Realme Buds Air Neo at Rs 1,999, realme 4K 55” Smart TV with SLED technology at Rs 39,999, the Realme Smart TV 43" at Rs 22,999 and the Realme Smart TV 32" at Rs 13,999 can be purchased from Flipkart and Realme.

The Realme Smartwatch that currently sells for Rs 3,999 will be available for Rs 2999 and the Realme Smartband that is available for Rs 1499 will sell for Rs 1099 on Realme.com, Flipkart and Myntra. The realme buds Q (White & Yellow) that are sold for Rs 1,999 will sell for Rs 1,499 while the black one will sell for Rs 1,599 on the same 3 websites mentioned above.