Realme announces Realme UI Open Beta program for Realme X2 Pro

The Realme UI Open Beta program is currently open for Realme X2 Pro users only and the device must be running RMX1931EX_11_A.10 software version.

Advertisement

Realme recently announced an early access programme for its Android 10 based Realme UI for its for Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro users. Now the company has announced realme UI open beta program for Realme X2 Pro users in India.



The program is currently open for Realme X2 Pro users only and the device must be running RMX1931EX_11_A.10 software version. There must be at least 5 GB free storage and the device must not be rooted. It is to be noted that the users who applied for Realme UI early access program need not apply for realme UI open beta program.





The post on Realme community forum reads "Hey realme fans, realme UI has grown rapidly since its development. Our developing team has invested a lot of efforts. And now it’s time to share it with you. Open beta is going live!"



To opt for realme UI open beta program, users need to download the Zip files provided in the realme community post. After extracting, there will be two APK files which have to be installed. To choose the open beta for Realme X2 Pro, Go to Settings> Software Update> Click the top right button> Enter Trial Version Upgrade.



Realme says as the open beta version is still under development, there may be some unknown risk & issues. For example, some applications (including third-party applications) may be unstable or incompatible, affecting your experience.



At the same time, taking into account user experience and compatibility issues, open beta activities may also be suspended for a period of time. In addition, before you upgrade the open beta version, be sure to back up important data on your phone in advance.



