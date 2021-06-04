Advertisement

Realme 9, Realme GT 2, Realme XT 3 to launch soon in India?

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 04, 2021 11:38 am

Latest News

The Realme GT 2 will most probably be the successor to the Realme GT.
Advertisement

Seems Realme will soon launch a bunch of new smartphones in India. Three upcoming devices named Realme 9, Realme XT 3, and Realme GT 2 have been listed on the official Realme India website.

 

The listings on Realme’s website have been spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma. This is the first time that these unannounced Realme smartphones have surfaced on the web. As of now the specifications of Realme 9, Realme XT 3, and Realme GT 2 are under wrap.

Advertisement

 

Realme 9 will likely be the successor of the Realme 8 smartphone which was launched in March this year. The Realme GT 2 will most probably be the successor to the Realme GT.

 

At the Realme 5G Global Summit yesterday, Realme GT 5G smartphone will launch in June and the Realme GT camera flagship will debut in July in the global market. However, no specific launch dates for smartphones have been announced. Realme GT 5G is also expected to launch in India soon.

 

Realme XT 3 seems to be a new phone as the company launched the Realme XT in India back in 2019. The device is listed on Realme’s website with Rs 10,999 price tag.

 

Realme GT 5G Specifications


The Realme GT sports a 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) OLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate support. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 888 processor and equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

 

The Realme GT 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 125W fast charging that offers 100% charge in 35 minutes. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The smartphone runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.


Realme GT sports a triple camera setup with 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens 119° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16 megapixels selfie camera with f/2.5 aperture.

Realme C21Y expected to launch soon

Realme GT 5G global launch in June, Realme GT camera flagship launching in July

Realme X7 Max 5G to go on sale for the first time today on Flipkart and realme.com

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

iQOO Z3 5G storage and colour variants leaked ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G, Galaxy A22 5G launched with MediaTek chips

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies