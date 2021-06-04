Realme 9, Realme GT 2, Realme XT 3 to launch soon in India?

The Realme GT 2 will most probably be the successor to the Realme GT.

Advertisement

Seems Realme will soon launch a bunch of new smartphones in India. Three upcoming devices named Realme 9, Realme XT 3, and Realme GT 2 have been listed on the official Realme India website.

The listings on Realme’s website have been spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma. This is the first time that these unannounced Realme smartphones have surfaced on the web. As of now the specifications of Realme 9, Realme XT 3, and Realme GT 2 are under wrap.

Advertisement

Realme 9 will likely be the successor of the Realme 8 smartphone which was launched in March this year. The Realme GT 2 will most probably be the successor to the Realme GT.

At the Realme 5G Global Summit yesterday, Realme GT 5G smartphone will launch in June and the Realme GT camera flagship will debut in July in the global market. However, no specific launch dates for smartphones have been announced. Realme GT 5G is also expected to launch in India soon.

Realme XT 3 seems to be a new phone as the company launched the Realme XT in India back in 2019. The device is listed on Realme’s website with Rs 10,999 price tag.

Realme GT 5G Specifications



The Realme GT sports a 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) OLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate support. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 888 processor and equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The Realme GT 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 125W fast charging that offers 100% charge in 35 minutes. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The smartphone runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.



Realme GT sports a triple camera setup with 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens 119° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16 megapixels selfie camera with f/2.5 aperture.