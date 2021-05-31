Realme GT 5G confirmed to launch in India soon, listed on Realme India website

Realme GT 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 125W fast charging that offers 100% charge in 35 minutes.

Realme announced the Realme GT 5G smartphone in China in March this year. Now the phone will be launched in India soon.

The Realme GT 5G has now been listed on Realme India website with Coming Soon tag. It suggests the phone's launch in India soon.

Since the phone has already been launched in China earlier, let's look at Realme GT 5G price, specifications, and features.

Realme GT 5G is priced CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 31,440) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage and CNY 3,299 (approx Rs 37,000) for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Realme GT 5G Specifications



The Realme GT sports a 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) OLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate support. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Snapdragon 888 processor and equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The Realme GT 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 125W fast charging that offers 100% charge in 35 minutes. The smartphone runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.





Realme GT is equipped with a triple camera setup with 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens 119° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16 megapixels selfie camera with f/2.5 aperture.

Connectivity options are 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

The phone features Stainless Steel VC Cooling System. The new cooling system further improves the phone's heat dissipation performance by applying stainless steel in the cooling system and optimizing the heat dissipation structure. The Realme GT 5G comes with a GT mode that boosts the performance.