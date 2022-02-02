Top Upcoming Smartphones launching soon

The Oppo Reno 7 series of smartphones – Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7 will launch in India on February 4. The series will be exclusively available on the e-commerce platform, Flipkart.

The Reno 7 features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate support. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, coupled with Adreno 642L GPU. The handset runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 12 on top.

Reno 7 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. On the back, there is a 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. There’s a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor on the front with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a display fingerprint sensor.