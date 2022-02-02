Top Upcoming Smartphones launching soon

We are going to see a lot of smartphones launches soon. Brands like Samsung, Oppo, Redmi, Vivo and Infinix will be launching new smartphones in the coming weeks. In this article, we will talk about all the upcoming smartphones that are destined to launch next month. Let’s take a look at the entire list of upcoming smartphones here.
1Oppo Reno 7 5G
The Oppo Reno 7 series of smartphones – Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7 will launch in India on February 4. The series will be exclusively available on the e-commerce platform, Flipkart.
The Reno 7 features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate support. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, coupled with Adreno 642L GPU. The handset runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 12 on top.
Reno 7 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. On the back, there is a 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. There’s a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor on the front with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a display fingerprint sensor.
2Oppo Reno 7 Pro
The Reno 7 Pro comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It packs a Dimensity 1200 Max SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The handset runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 12 on top.
The Reno 7 Pro offers a triple-rear camera setup in terms of cameras. It has a 64-MP primary camera, an 8-MP ultra-wide, and a 2-MP macro lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie snapper. It comes with a 4,500 mAh of battery with support for 65W fast charging. It houses an under-display fingerprint sensor as well for security.
3Redmi Note 11S
Redmi has confirmed the launch of Redmi Note 11S smartphone in India on February 9. The phone will be available on Amazon after its launch. Apart from Amazon, it will also be available for purchase on mi.com. The Redmi Note 11S price in India is tipped to launch starting at Rs 16,999/Rs 17,499.
Redmi Note 11S will sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone will pack a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC.
Redmi Note 11S is said to come in India in two variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB and 5GB + 128GB options. Furthermore, the phone will reportedly run Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 skin on top.
For optics, the phone will sport a quad rear camera setup. This will include a 108-megapixel, an 8-megapixel, and two 2-megapixel sensors. As per previous leaks, this could be 108MP primary Samsung HM2 camera, 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide sensor, a 2MP OmniVision OV2A macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. In addition, the phone may sport a a 13-megapixel selfie sensor.
The phone will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. For security, it may come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
4Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi has confirmed to launch the Redmi Note 11 in India on February 9 alongside the Redmi Note 11S. The Redmi Note 11 could start at Rs 13,999/Rs 14,499.
Redmi Note 11 features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh. It packs a Snapdragon 680 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.
In terms of camera, the Note 11 comes with 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide) + 2-megapixel (depth) + 2-megapixel (macro) quad-camera unit. In addition, there is an 8MP selfie camera as well.
For software, Redmi Note 11 runs Android 11 OS, which comes with MIUI 13 on top. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.
5Vivo T1 5G
Vivo T1 5G will be launched in India on February 9. The Vivo T1’s landing pages are now live on Vivo India’s website and Flipkart. The phone will be available for sale online via Flipkart and other mainline channels. It will reportedly be priced under Rs 20,000 in India. This device is likely to be priced at Rs 17,999.
Vivo T1 5G in India will come with a Snapdragon 695 chipset under the hood. It sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It runs on OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. For security, you get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
There is a triple camera setup on the back of the device. This includes a 64MP primary camera, a 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, this one has a 16MP selfie camera.
6Samsung Galaxy S22 series
Samsung will live stream the August 11 Galaxy Unpacked event on its official YouTube channel. At the event, the company will launch its new noteworthy Galaxy S-series smartphones that will support the S Pen. The Galaxy S22 series is expected to comprise the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with S Pen support in black colour. It will come with a large 6.8-inch 2K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The Galaxy S22 is said to feature a 6.06-inch full-HD+ display. The plus variant could get a 6.55-inch display.
All three devices will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC or an Exynos variant for some markets.
Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ will come with a triple camera setup. This will include 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 10MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 3X zoom. In addition, both the devices will use a 10MP front camera with f/f2.2 aperture.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to feature a 108MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP 3X telephoto and a 10MP 10X telephoto camera. Samsung Galaxy S22 will be backed up by a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The S22+ model is tipped to feature a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charge support. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.
7Infinix Zero 5G
Infinix is all set to launch its Zero 5G smartphone on February 8 in India. It will be the first smartphone from Infinix in India that will be 5G ready. It could be priced below Rs 20,000 in India.
Infinix Zero 5G will sport a 6.67-inch OLED display that offers a Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, which will be paired with an LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.
The Infinix Zero 5G smartphone is said to run Android 11 with XOS 10 skin on top. The rear camera setup of the device may consist of a 48-megapixel main camera, an ultrawide lens, and a telephoto snapper. It may feature a front camera of 16-megapixel for selfies and video calls.
The smartphone is also said to come with a fingerprint scanner and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, 5G, and a Type-C port.
8Realme 9 Pro series
Realme will soon launch Realme 9 Pro and the 9 Pro+ smartphones in India. As per leaks, they will launch in India on February 16 and the price will start above Rs 15,000.
Realme 9 Pro+ will sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G SoC and will come with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.
The rear camera setup will have a triple camera setup that will consist of 50MP+8MP+2MP shooters, while on the front, there will be a 16MP selfie camera. The Pro+ model will pack a 4500mAh battery with fast charging support.
Realme 9 Pro will sport a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC. It will have up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There will be a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear camera system.