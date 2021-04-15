Advertisement

Realme 8 5G key specs confirmed ahead of launch next week

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 15, 2021 12:20 pm

Realme 8 5G will be powered by the Dimensity 700 SoC and feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Realme 8 series 5G with Realme 8 5G and Realme 8 Pro 5G smartphones will be launched in Thailand on April 21. Now ahead of the launch, Realme has revealed a few specs of the Realme 8 5G.

 

Realme Thailand via Instagram posts has confirmed that Realme 8 5G will feature a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be 8.5mm thin and weigh 185 grams. Further Realme 8 5G will be powered by the Dimensity 700 SoC and feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Realme 8 5G

Realme earlier published several teasers of the device which revealed that the device will come in two colour options - Supersonic Black and Supersonic Blue. Realme 8 5G is said to be a rebranded V13 5G which was launched in China last month for India and other global markets.


Realme 8 5G along with Realme 8 Pro 5G is tipped to launch in India on April 22. Realme 8 5G will be available on Flipkart after launch. The Flipkart page does not exactly reveal the name of the smartphone to be launched but teases a 5G phone from Realme.

 

A recent Geekbench listing revealed that the Realme 8 5G will come with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, along with 8GB RAM and Android 11. The Google Play Console listing suggested an FHD+ display, 8B RAM, and Android 11.

 

Previously Realme 8 5G received approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S as er which it will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery. The phone will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box and will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

 

The FCC listing further revealed that the phone measures 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.5mm and it weighs 185 grams. It shows connectivity features as 5G, Wi-fi 802.11ac, GPS, GLONASS, BDS and NFC (unlike the 4G version). 

 

Tags: Realme

 

