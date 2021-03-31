Realme 8 5G coming with Android 11 and 5000mAh battery, shows FCC certification

Realme 8 5G will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery and it will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box.

Realme has already confirmed that it will be soon announcing a 5G version of the Realme 8 5G. Now the smartphone launch seems imminent as Realme 8 5G has received approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S.

The FCC listing has revealed the key specs of the Realme 8 5G. As per the listing, the phone comes with model number Realme RMX3241. It will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery and it will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box.

The FCC listing further reveals that the phone measures 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.5mm and it weighs 185 grams. It shows connectivity features as 5G, Wi-fi 802.11ac, GPS, GLONASS, BDS and NFC (unlike the 4G version).

The phone’s schematics show that the phone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The left side of the phone will feature volume up and down buttons.

Other details like display size, processor and camera configurations are still unknown at the moment.

Realme 8 5G has also earlier surfaced on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website with a model number RMX3241. It was spotted at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India.

Alongside, Realme 8 series 5G, the Realme 8i smartphone will also launch in India. During an interview last week, Madhav Sheth said, “We will have a Realme 8 5G version soon (but not so early). We have to understand that adding 5G with these features will incur additional costs.”

The Realme 8 4G comes in three variants with 4GB + 128GB model priced at Rs 14,999, 6GB + 128GB model priced at Rs 15,999 and the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 16,999. It comes in Cyber Black and Cyber Silver colours.

Realme 8 4G model specs include a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM options and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. In terms of imaging, the Realme 8 features a quad-camera setup that consists of a 64MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, 2 MP macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. It packs a 5000 mAh battery that has 30W fast charging support.