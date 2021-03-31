Advertisement

Realme 8 5G coming with Android 11 and 5000mAh battery, shows FCC certification

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 31, 2021 1:19 pm

Latest News

Realme 8 5G will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery and it will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box.
Advertisement

Realme has already confirmed that it will be soon announcing a 5G version of the Realme 8 5G. Now the smartphone launch seems imminent as Realme 8 5G has received approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S.

 

The FCC listing has revealed the key specs of the Realme 8 5G. As per the listing, the phone comes with model number Realme RMX3241. It will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery and it will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box.

Advertisement

 

The FCC listing further reveals that the phone measures 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.5mm and it weighs 185 grams. It shows connectivity features as 5G, Wi-fi 802.11ac, GPS, GLONASS, BDS and NFC (unlike the 4G version).

 

The phone’s schematics show that the phone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The left side of the phone will feature volume up and down buttons.

 

Other details like display size, processor and camera configurations are still unknown at the moment.

 

Realme 8 5G has also earlier surfaced on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website with a model number RMX3241. It was spotted at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India.

 

Alongside, Realme 8 series 5G, the Realme 8i smartphone will also launch in India. During an interview last week, Madhav Sheth said, “We will have a Realme 8 5G version soon (but not so early). We have to understand that adding 5G with these features will incur additional costs.”

 

The Realme 8 4G comes in three variants with 4GB + 128GB model priced at Rs 14,999, 6GB + 128GB model priced at Rs 15,999 and the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 16,999. It comes in Cyber Black and Cyber Silver colours.

 

Realme 8 4G model specs include a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM options and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. In terms of imaging, the Realme 8 features a quad-camera setup that consists of a 64MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, 2 MP macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. It packs a 5000 mAh battery that has 30W fast charging support.

Realme 8 series Launching Today in India: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications

Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro launched in India with Super Amoled displays, Quad cameras and more

Is Realme 8 Pro worth an upgrade?

Realme 8 5G models confirmed to launch in India soon

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G variant with Snapdragon 865 launched in India

OnePlus 9 Pro now available for sale for Amazon Prime members

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies