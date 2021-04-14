Realme 8 5G Flipkart availability confirmed ahead of expected April 22 launch

Realme has already confirmed that the Realme 8 series 5G with Realme 8 5G and Realme 8 Pro 5G smartphones will be launched in Thailand on April 21.

Advertisement

Realme 8 5G along with Realme 8 Pro 5G is tipped to launch in India on April 22. Now ahead of the launch, it has been confirmed that the Realme 8 5G will be available on Flipkart after launch.



Last week Realme has already confirmed that the Realme 8 series 5G with Realme 8 5G and Realme 8 Pro 5G smartphones will be launched in Thailand on April 21. Realme 8 5G is also confirmed to feature 90Hz refresh rate screen, Dimensity 700, 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 5000mAh battery.

Advertisement

The Flipkart page does not exactly reveal the name of the smartphone to be launched but teases a 5G phone from Realme. It is expected to be the Realme 8 5G smartphone.

The Flipkart page reveals that the this phone will come with the recently announced MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC. The page also states this will be the first phone in India with the Dimensity 700 5G SoC.



A recent Geekbench listing revealed that the Realme 8 5G will come with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, along with 8GB RAM and Android 11. The Google Play Console listing suggested an FHD+ display, 8B RAM, and Android 11.

Previously Realme 8 5G received approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S. As per the listing, the phone will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery and it will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box.

The FCC listing further revealed that the phone measures 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.5mm and it weighs 185 grams. It shows connectivity features as 5G, Wi-fi 802.11ac, GPS, GLONASS, BDS and NFC (unlike the 4G version). The phone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.