MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC launched in India, first to feature on a Realme smartphone

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 14, 2021 12:57 pm

MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC enables advanced camera capabilities, improved battery life, multiple voice assistant support and is 28% more power efficient than an equivalent 8nm process.

MediaTek today announced the launch of the Dimensity 700 5G smartphone chipset in India. The 7nm SoC is designed to bring advanced 5G capabilities to its advanced camera capabilities and power-efficient design. MediaTek also announced Realme as the first smartphone brand in India to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

 

The Dimensity 700 5G SoC is a part of MediaTek’s Dimensity series of 5G chips that enables device makers with a full suite of choices ranging from flagship and premium to mid-range and mass-market devices.

 

With advanced connectivity features like 5G Carrier Aggregation (2CC 5G-CA) and Dual 5G SIM along with the 5G-exclusive Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services from either connection, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip promises the best 5G experience to users. The chip combines two Arm Cortex-A76 ‘Big’ cores in its octa-core CPU operating up to a speed of 2.2GHz and 5G-CA (2CC) enables over 30% greater throughput layer coverage and a seamless handover between two 5G connection areas across a coverage layer.

 

Key features of MediaTek Dimensity 700:

 

Smooth 90Hz Displays: Brands can design smartphones with crisp, high resolution Full HD+ displays and ultra-fast refresh rates to reduce blur in animations, scrolling and games for the best user experience.

 

Night Shot Enhancements: Supports multi-camera designs with up to 64 megapixels. AI-enabled features like AI-bokeh, AI-color and AI-beauty, as well as enhancements like real-time bokeh in Portrait previews, facial detection, along with other built-in features, work together to enhance the photography and video capture results.

 

MediaTek 5G UltraSave: Delivers advanced power-saving technologies to improve battery life. It includes UltraSave Network Environment Detection, MediaTek 5G UltraSave OTA Content Awareness, Dynamic BWP and Connected Mode DRX. The built-in technology intelligently manages a device’s 5G connection so you can do more and charge your device less often.

 

Multiple Voice Assistant Support: The chipset supports voice assistants from global brands enabling more customization options to global device makers.

 

“The MediaTek Dimensity 700 brings the power of 5G to the India market. The SoC is designed in line with our vision to spread the benefits of 5G to consumers everywhere in an accelerated manner. The SoC delivers advanced connectivity with a seamless all-around smartphone experience, whether you’re working, playing a video or connecting with your friends. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip will create a new wave in the 5G smartphone segment in India and also expect more OEMs to join the league in the coming months.” said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India.

 

 Madhav Sheth, Vice President - realme and CEO, realme India and Europe said, "realme and MediaTek have enjoyed a highly productive partnership since we began our journey in 2018. Over the years, we have brought a leap-forward smartphone experience to millions of users worldwide, aided by MediaTek’s cutting-edge technology. In 2021, we were one of the first brands to bring smartphones with the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chipset and now we are again the first to launch the MediaTek Dimensity 700 in our smartphones in India. As a 5G leader and popularizer, realme envisions bringing 5G-enabled smartphones with enhanced capabilities to users, so they can access their desired tech lifestyle. We are happy to have MediaTek as a partner in this journey. Together, we will continue to massify, develop and nurture an ecosystem of 5G smartphones in India and globally”.

