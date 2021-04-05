Realme 8 5G and Realme 8 Pro 5G confirmed to launch in India soon

Realme 8 5G is said to be coming with Android 11 and 5000mAh battery.

Realme launched the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro smartphones in the Indian market recently. Earlier Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth revealed that Realme 8 series 5G models will launch in India.

Now Realme India’s official support account on Twitter has confirmed that Realme will launch the 5G variants of the two smartphones very soon. However, an exact launch date of the 5G models has not been announced.

While responding to a user tweet, the Realme India customer care revealed that the company is planning to launch Realme 8 5G and Realme 8 Pro 5G soon.

Realme 8 5G recently received approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S. As per the listing, the phone comes with model number Realme RMX3241. It will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery and it will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box.

The FCC listing further reveals that the phone measures 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.5mm and it weighs 185 grams. It shows connectivity features as 5G, Wi-fi 802.11ac, GPS, GLONASS, BDS and NFC (unlike the 4G version). The phone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Realme 8 5G has also earlier surfaced on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website with a model number RMX3241.

The Realme 8 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chip while the Pro is more of a mid-ranger, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chip. The Realme 8 Pro 4G comes in two variants and is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant while it's Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It is offered in Infinite Black and Infinite Blue colour options.

The Realme 8 4G on the other hand, comes in three variants with 4GB + 128GB model priced at Rs 14,999, 6GB + 128GB model priced at Rs 15,999 and the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 16,999. This phone comes in Cyber Black and Cyber Silver colours.