Realme 8 5G models confirmed to launch in India soon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 26, 2021 12:39 pm

Alongside, Realme 8 series 5G, the Realme 8i smartphone will also launch in India.
Realme launched the Realme 8 series in the Indian market recently, which includes the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro. Now Realme 8 series 5G models are confirmed to launch in India soon.

 

The confirmation comes via Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth who tweeted to announce the arrival of the Realme 8-series 5G variants. As per his tweet, the 5G variants for #realme8series is under final stage of testing & launching soon!.

Alongside, Realme 8 series 5G, the Realme 8i smartphone will also launch in India. During an interview with the Financial Express, Madhav Sheth said, “We will have a Realme 8 5G version soon (but not so early). We have to understand that adding 5G with these features will incur additional costs.”

 

Further, the report says that Realme 8 5G price in India will be between Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro prices, which are Rs 14,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively. The specifications of Realme 8 5G models and Realme 8i are unknown at the moment.

 

Apart from these, the company is also preparing to launch its Realme GT flagship smartphone in the Indian market. The phone has already been launched in China this year.

 

Meanwhile, Realme 8 5G has also surfaced on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website with a model number RMX3241. To refresh, the 45G model of Realme 8 has RMX3085 model number.

 

The Realme 8 Pro comes in two variants and is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant while it's Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It is offered in Infinite Black and Infinite Blue colour options with a Illuminating Yellow colour variant coming soon.

 

The Realme 8 on the other hand, comes in three variants with 4GB + 128GB model priced at Rs 14,999, 6GB + 128GB model priced at Rs 15,999 and the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 16,999. This phone comes in Cyber Black and Cyber Silver colours.

Realme 8 series confirmed to run Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0

Realme 8 series Launching Today in India: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications

Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro launched in India with Super Amoled displays, Quad cameras and more

