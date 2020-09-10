Realme 7i spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 662 SoC, 8GB RAM

The Realme 7i runs on Android 10 out of the box.

Realme 7i will be launched on September 17 in Indonesia. The official renders and key features of Realme 7i have already been revealed. Now the phone has also been spotted on Geekbench.



As per the listing on Geekbench, the Realme 7i comes with model number RMX2103. The phone is powered by 1.80GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor coupled with an 8GB RAM. However, could be more RAM variants of the device as well.



The listing suggests that Realme 7i packs a Bengal processor which is a codename for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC.



The Realme 7i runs on Android 10 out of the box. The device has scored 1,516 points in the single-core tests and 5420 in the multi-core test in the GeekBench listing. It was first spotted by tipster Venkatesh Babu.G.

The renders were recently listed on Indonesia’s Lazada retailer site as per which the phone will launch in two colour options – Champagne and Jade. The phone sports a punch-hole display. At the back, there is a fingerprint scanner and a rectangle-shaped triple camera setup.

Realme 7i specifications



As per the previous leak, Realme 7i features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600x720 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It will be powered by the 11nm Snapdragon 662 SoC that clocks at 2.0GHz paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.



The Realme 7i is said to feature a rectangle-shaped quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, there will be a 16-megapixel camera housed inside the punch-hole in the front.