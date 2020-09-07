Realme 7i with 64MP quad rear cameras, 5000mAh battery to be announced on September 17

Realme 7i features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600x720 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Realme recently launched the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro smartphones in India. Now the company has announced that it will be launching Realme 7 and Realme 7i on September 17 in Indonesia.



As per a tweet by Realme Indonesia, Realme 7 and Realme 7i will be launched in the country on September 17 at 1:07 pm WIB (11:37 am IST). The launch event will be live-streamed on the company's social media channels, along with its YouTube channel and the official website.



The tweer also reveals that Realme 7i will pack a 5,000mAh battery and a 90Hz display. It further confirmed that the phone will feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor.



Meanwhile, some specifications of the upcoming Realme 7i have also been leaked by Instagram user gadgetfight.id. The Instagram account has shared a snapshot of a promo material of the Realme 7i. As per the leak, Realme 7i features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600x720 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz.



It will be powered by the 11nm Snapdragon 662 SoC that clocks at 2.0GHz paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery, that could support 18W quick charge. The leaked shot reveals that the phone will be available in green and light blue colours.



The Realme 7i is said to feature a rectangle-shaped quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, there will be a 16-megapixel camera housed inside the punch-hole in the front. There may also be a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

To recall, Realme 7 is already launched in India. Realme 7 comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB option is priced at Rs 16,999.

It is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor and it runs on Android 10 operating system with Realme UI running on top of it. It is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging technology.

The Realme 7 has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX682 sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.5 aperture.





