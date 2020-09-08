Realme 7i official renders show two colour variants and key features

Realme 7i will be launched on September 17 in Indonesia

Realme yesterday announced that it will be launching Realme 7 and Realme 7i on September 17 in Indonesia. Now ahead of the launch, the official renders and key features of Realme 7i have been revealed.



The renders have been listed on Indonesia’s Lazada retailer site. As per the listing, Realme 7i will come in Jade and Champagne colours. The phone sports a punch-hole display. At the back, there is a fingerprint scanner and a rectangle-shaped triple camera setup.



For the features, the listing further confirmed that Realme 7i will pack 5,000mAh battery. It will feature a 64-megapixel AI quad-camera and 90Hz ultra-smooth display.

Realme 7i specifications



As per the previous leak, Realme 7i features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600x720 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will be powered by the 11nm Snapdragon 662 SoC that clocks at 2.0GHz paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery, that could support 18W quick charge.



The Realme 7i is said to feature a rectangle-shaped quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, there will be a 16-megapixel camera housed inside the punch-hole in the front.

