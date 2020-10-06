Realme launching IoT, smartphones, TV and more tomorrow: Things to know before launch

Here’s a list of everything we know that Realme is going to launch at its Leap to Next Gen event in India tomorrow.

Advertisement

Realme is all set to launch its products in its ‘AIoT’ launch event on October 7 at 12.30 PM in India. The company is calling a "Leap to Next Gen" event and it will not only be announcing the smartphone but a range of IoT products as well in India tomorrow.



Realme will live stream the event on its social media channels and YouTube. The event will take place virtually on October 7, 12:30 PM IST.



At the event tomorrow, Realme will be launching Realme 7i, Realme 55-inch Smart SLED 4K TV, Realme Smart Cam 360, Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro, Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Realme 100W Soundbar and Realme 20000mAh Power Bank 2.





Here’s a list of everything we know that Realme is going to launch at its Leap to Next Gen event in India tomorrow.

Realme 7i

Advertisement

Realme 7i smartphone will be launched tomorrow in India. Alongside, Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather special edition will also be launched at the event.

Realme 7i was launched in Indonesia for 31,99,000 Indonesian Rupiah (Rs. 15,885 approx.) for its sole 8GB+128GB model. In India, Realme 7i might come in two storage variants - 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM with 128GB storage.

Realme 7i runs on Android 10 based on Realme UI. The smartphone is powered by the 2GHz Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor. It comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate. The device will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging



On the camera front, the phone features a 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel snapper with f/2.1 aperture for selfies and video calling.

Realme Smart TV SLED 4K

Realme will launch Realme 55-inch Smart TV SLED 4K in India on October 7. The TV will be available on Flipkart during Big Billion Days sale.

It will be the world's first SLED 4K smart TV and will offer high colour accuracy along with better eye care. Realme Smart TV will have 108 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut and TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. The company claims that the NTSC value of SLED is much better than standard LEDs and even some QLEDs, allowing the TV to deliver more colours.

Realme SLED 4K Smart TV uses RGB backlighting Technology where the RGB light (Red, Green, and Blue) is used for creating the White light. While most LED TVs including QLED use a blue backlight which is then turned to white, Realme SLED uses RGB for the initial stage, hence reducing the harmful effects of blue light and providing higher color purity.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro and Buds Air Pro

Realme Buds Wireless Pro and Buds Air Pro will also launch on October 7 in India. The Realme Buds Air Pro will come in true wireless (TWS) format, while the Buds Wireless Pro will have a neckband design. The Realme Buds Wireless Pro will be sold on Amazon while the Realme Buds Air Pro will be sold on Flipkart.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro will feature 13.6mm drivers, which is 21% larger than the previous generation. It will feature Sony LDAC Hi-Res Audio support. For battery, the earphones are claimed to offer up to 22 hours of battery life with ANC off and up to 16 hours of battery life with ANC on. It also comes with fast charging that offers 100 minutes of playback with 5 minutes of charging. It takes 1.5 hours to fully charge.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro will come with Bluetooth 5.0 to pair with devices. The earphones will also feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which claims to block outside noise up to 32dB.

Realme Buds Air Pro, on the other hand, will come with Active Noise cancellation feature and has 94ms super low-latency audio experience. They will also come with IPX4 water resistance certification. No other details have been revealed yet.

Realme Smart Cam 360°

Realme has confirmed to launch its first home security camera in India on October 7. Realme Smart Cam 360° is said to support 1080p full-HD video recording with features like wide dynamic range and 3D noise cancellation algorithm to improve image quality. The smart camera wil have a mechanical gimbal that achieves 360-degree panoramic vision.

The Realme Smart Cam 360 will also come with microSD expansion up to 128GB. Realme has four global data centres to store the recorded content that can only be accessed by Realme app. AES/TLS 1.2 encryption algorithm is used for both storing and transmission of data.

It is said to feature an infrared Night Vision Mode that is automatically enabled in the night. The camera has features like AI motion detection, real-time alert, and two-way voice talk enabling remote calls. It also has a physical cover for privacy.

Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush





The brand has confirmed that the upcoming toothbrush will be known as Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush. As per the teaser poster, Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush will come in two colours – Blue and White. It will feature a power button and LEDs (for battery level indication) on the stem. The electric toothbrush will come with a sonic motor 20,000 times/minute rotation. It is teased to come with anti-bacterial bristles as well.







Realme 100W Soundbar





The company has also teased the launch of the Realme 100W Soundbar. It will come with four speakers and a subwoofer. We will come to know the features and pricing of this five speaker audio system tomorrow.

Realme 20000mAh Power Bank 2





Realme launched the Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 in May this year in India. Now the company will launch Realme 20000mAh Power Bank 2. The new power bank is teased to come in yellow and black colour options. It will have two USB-A ports and one USB-C port. Just like Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2, 20000mAh Power Bank 2 is also expected to support 18W two-way fast charging.





Realme Watch S Pro



Realme Watch S Pro will come with a round dial and an AMOLED display. It is likely to come with a 1.39-inches AMOLED touch panel with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. It is said to pack a battery with a capacity of 420mAh. It should be able to track steps, distance, calories, and real-time heart rate. As of now, there is no additional information available on the Realme Watch S Pro.