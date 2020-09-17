Advertisement

Realme 7i announced with 5,000mAh battery, 64MP quad rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 17, 2020 3:24 pm

Realme 7i comes in Aurora Green and Polar Blue colours.
Realme has announced the Realme 7i smartphone in Indonesia. It is priced at 31,99,000 Indonesian Rupiah (Rs. 15,885 approx.)  for its sole 8GB+128GB model.  Realme 7i comes in Aurora Green and Polar Blue colours.

Realme 7i specifications


Realme 7i comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It has a single hole-punch display at the front for the selfie camera. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scannear.

The smartphone is powered by the 2GHz Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded by up to 256GB storage. Realme 7i is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and it runs on Android 10 based on Realme UI.

On the camera front, the phone features a 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide camear with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixle macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.1 aperture.

Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 164.1x75.5x8.5~8.9mm and it weighs 188 grams.

Realme 7i official renders show two colour variants and key features

Realme 7i spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 662 SoC, 8GB RAM

Realme 7i teased with 64MP quad rear cameras

Exclusive: Realme 7i, Smart Cam 360, Smart Bulb, Smart TV 55, Buds Air Pro, Buds Wireless Pro to launch in India soon

Latest News from Realme

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!

Realme 7i India launch, Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart TV 55, Jio Prepaid, DishTV

Infinix Note 7 First Impression

TWS earbuds buying Guide

Jio Phone to cost around Rs 3500, Nokia 3.4, Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro price cut

OnePlus Nord 6GB Variant: Was supposed to launch in Sept, where is it?

