Realme 7i announced with 5,000mAh battery, 64MP quad rear cameras

Realme has announced the Realme 7i smartphone in Indonesia. It is priced at 31,99,000 Indonesian Rupiah (Rs. 15,885 approx.) for its sole 8GB+128GB model. Realme 7i comes in Aurora Green and Polar Blue colours.



Realme 7i specifications





Realme 7i comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It has a single hole-punch display at the front for the selfie camera. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scannear.



The smartphone is powered by the 2GHz Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded by up to 256GB storage. Realme 7i is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and it runs on Android 10 based on Realme UI.



On the camera front, the phone features a 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide camear with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixle macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.1 aperture.



Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 164.1x75.5x8.5~8.9mm and it weighs 188 grams.