Realme 7 gets its first update with camera improvements and new features

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 11, 2020 11:49 am

The new RealMe 7 is getting its first software update with improvements and new features which is hitting the devices now and the new buyers should get the update out of the box.
he new series of devices by RealMe were launched in the first week of September. Amongst the two, the RealMe 7 Pro received its first OTA Software update recently and now it is time for the RealMe 7 Pro. 

 

The new RealMe 7 is now receiving its first OTA with the version RMX2151_11_A.43 and weighs at about 306MB. The new version brings in a couple of new features and brings the August 2020 security patch to the device. The full changelog is as below:

 

Realme 7 update

 

The update adds the dedicated 64MP camera mode to specifically use the main sensor for clicking photos and also has the professional mode inside the 64MP camera mode. The update also includes improvements to the rear camera, night mode, and backlight shooting in outdoors. 

 

Read More: Realme 7i spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 662 SoC, 8GB RAM

 

The new update also includes the new decimal point feature while charging which shows the increasing battery percentage in decimal points while the phone is charging. The touch control experience and the fingerprint unlock speed has also been improved. 

 

The new update is already hitting the devices and new buyers should be able to get the update out of the box as soon as they boot up the device. 

 

The Realme 7 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz screen refresh rate, 480 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.  

 

 

The Realme 7 is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX682 sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.5 aperture.

 

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor along with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU. It runs on Android 10 operating system with Realme UI running on top of it. It is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging technology.

 

Realme 7 comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB option is priced at Rs 16,999 and  comes in Mist White and Mist Blue colour options.

