Realme 6i with Helio G90T SoC launching in India on July 24

Realme has today announced the launch date of Realme 6i in India. The device will launch on July 24. Realme 6i will be sold on Flipkart after its launch.

Realme 6i is said to be a rebranded version of Realme 6s launched in the Europe back in May. Realme unveiled the Realme 6i back in March which was later launched as the Narzo 10 in May for the Indian market.

Realme 6i Specifications



Realme 6i will come in Black and White colour options. The phone will come with 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, and a 48-megapixel camera. The Realme 6i will be available in just one configuration with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It will be priced under Rs 15,000 in India.

Realme 6i will feature 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU. It will have expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card slot.

A quad rear camera setup will be present on the Realme 6i with a combination of a 48-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/1.8, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an aperture of f/2.4, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel camera up front, with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.

The device houses a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support and it runs on realme UI based on Android 10. For security, the phone will be equipped with a side fingerprint sensor.