Realme 5i now available via open sale in India

Realme recently launched Realme 5i smartphone in India. The phone is now available in an open sale on Flipkart and Realme.com. Customers will not have to wait for any flash sales and can buy the smartphone anytime on both the portals.

Realme 5i comes in a single variant of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage and it is priced at Rs 8,999. It comes in Aqua Blue and Forest Green colour variants.

The phone recently received its first software update. The update comes with version number RMX2030EX_11_A.14 and it is about 2.59GB in size. The update brings December 2019 security patch to the latest smartphone. It fixes the silent issue of gaming when headphones are plugged in once again after it is unplugged. It also optimises the clarity of a wide-angle sensor and fixes the issue of redness in the front camera.



To recall the specs, Realme 5i runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie and is backed up by 5000mAh battery with 10W charger bundled. The smartphone is powered by Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 processor with Adreno 610 GPU.



The smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. It features a quad rear camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel sensor, two 2-megapixel sensors that have f/2.4 portrait and macro lenses on top. There is an 8-megapixel camera up front, with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.

