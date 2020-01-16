Realme 5i gets its first update in India

The company has started rolling out the first update to its budget smartphone.

Realme recently unveiled its latest budget-centric smartphone, the Realme 5i. Now, the company has started rolling out the first update to its budget smartphone.

The update comes with version number RMX2030EX_11_A.14 and it is about 2.59GB in size. The update brings December 2019 security patch to the latest smartphone. It also optimises the clarity of a wide-angle sensor and fixes the issue of redness in the front camera. Furthermore, it fixes the silent issue of gaming when headphones are plugged in once again after it is unplugged.







Here is the complete changelog of the update:

Security

● Android security patch: December, 2019

Camera

● Optimized the issue of redness in front camera

● Improved clarity of wide-angle

Known issue fixed

● Fixed Low probability silent issue of gaming when plug in headphones after unplug headphones

Realme 5i comes with a price tag of Rs 8,999. Realme 5i features 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

On the camera front, it comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel with Sony IMX386 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, EIS, 8-megapixel 118° ultra-wide-angle lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.25 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel camera for 4cm macro with 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel camera up front, with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.

Realme 5i runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie and is backed up by 5000mAh battery with 10W charger bundled. The smartphone is powered by Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 processor with Adreno 610 GPU. It has 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card slot.