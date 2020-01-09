Realme 5i launched in India with 5,000mAh battery, quad rear camera setup

Realme 5i will be available for sale in India on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme has today launched its new budget Realme 5i smartphone in India. The phone comes in a single variant of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage priced at Rs 8,999.



Realme 5i comes in Blue and Green colour options. It will be available for sale in India on Flipkart and Realme.com starting January 15.



Realme 5i features 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is equipped with a rear fingerprint sensor.



Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 processor with Adreno 610 GPU. It has 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card slot.



A quad rear camera setup is present on the Realme 5i with a combination of 12-megapixel with Sony IMX386 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, EIS, 8-megapixel 118° ultra-wide-angle lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.25 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel camera for 4cm macro with 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel camera up front, with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.



Realme 5i runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie and is backed up by 5000mAh battery with 10W charger bundled. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 165.4 x 75.6 x 9.3 mm and it weighs 198 grams.