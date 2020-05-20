Realme 5 and Realme 5s new update brings May Android security patch and improved system stability

Apart from bringing the latest Android security patch, the Realme 5 and 5s update also fixes some general bugs and improved system stability.

Realme has rolled out new software updates to its older Realme 5 and Realme 5s smartphones in India. The update brings May 2020 Android security patch to both the smartphones.



According to the changelog posted on the Realme website, the latest software update for the Realme 5 and Realme 5s brings firmware version RMX1911EX_11_A.29 and is 2.59GB in size.



The update is initially a staged rollout and it will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users. The OTA will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.



Apart from bringing the latest Android security patch, the Realme 5 and 5s update also fixes some general bugs and improved system stability.

Security

● Android security patch: May, 2020 System

● Fixed some general bugs and improved system stability



Recently, Realme UI early access programme for Realme 5, Realme 5s was launched. Realme will roll out the Realme UI update to limited users of Realme 5 and Realme 5s. For this, Users must have updated their device to latest RMX1911EX_11_A.28 version.



Previously, Realme 5 and Realme 5s recently received a new update in India with April security patch. The software update for the Realme 5 and Realme 5s brings firmware version RMX1911EX_11_A.28. Apart from bringing the latest Android security patch, the update also fixes known bugs and improves system stability.