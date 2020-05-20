Advertisement

Realme 5 and Realme 5s new update brings May Android security patch and improved system stability

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 20, 2020 5:23 pm

Latest News

Apart from bringing the latest Android security patch, the Realme 5 and 5s update also fixes some general bugs and improved system stability.

Realme has rolled out new software updates to its older Realme 5 and Realme 5s smartphones in India. The update brings May 2020 Android security patch to both the smartphones.

According to the changelog posted on the Realme website, the latest software update for the Realme 5 and Realme 5s brings firmware version RMX1911EX_11_A.29 and is 2.59GB in size.

The update is initially a staged rollout and it will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users. The OTA will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

Apart from bringing the latest Android security patch, the Realme 5 and 5s update also fixes some general bugs and improved system stability.

 

Security
● Android security patch: May, 2020

System
● Fixed some general bugs and improved system stability


Recently, Realme UI early access programme for Realme 5, Realme 5s was launched. Realme will roll out the Realme UI update to limited users of Realme 5 and Realme 5s. For this, Users must have updated their device to latest RMX1911EX_11_A.28 version.

Previously, Realme 5 and Realme 5s recently received a new update in India with April security patch. The software update for the Realme 5 and Realme 5s brings firmware version RMX1911EX_11_A.28. Apart from bringing the latest Android security patch, the update also fixes known bugs and improves system stability.

Realme 5 and Realme 5s start receiving new update in India

Realme 5s now on open sale in India

Realme 5 and Realme 5s receive new update in India

Realme 5 and Realme 5s receive new update in India with April security patch

Realme UI early access programme for Realme 5, Realme 5s launched

Latest News from Realme

Tags: Realme 5 Realme 5 update Realme 5s Realme 5s update Realme smartphones

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition announced

Honor X10 5G smartphone with pop-up selfie camera announced

Xiaomi MIUI 12 Explained: Here are all the cool features and list of devices getting it

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression
Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression

Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression
Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo
Vivo V19 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Latest Picture Story

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies