Realme 5 and Realme 5s receive new update in India with April security patch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 29, 2020 12:48 pm

Realme 5 and Realme 5s update fixes known bugs and improves system stability.
Realme has rolled out new software updates to its older Realme 5 and Realme 5s smartphones in India. The update brings April Android security patch to both the smartphones.

According to the changelog posted on the Realme website, the latest software update for the Realme 5 and Realme 5s brings firmware version RMX1911EX_11_A.28. The update is about 2.58 GB in size.

Apart from bringing the latest Android security patch, the update also fixes known bugs and improves system stability. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings>Software Update.

To recollect some key information, the Realme 5s features a 6.51-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch. It runs Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie and comes with a 5,000mAh battery. It is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with upto 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone features quad rear camera set with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel 118° ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel camera. There is a 13-megapixel camera on the front.

Realme 5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It has a quad rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel 119-degree wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is a 13-megapixel front camera. It runs Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie and comes with a 5,000mAh battery. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ and waterdrop notch design.

Realme 5s now on open sale in India

Tags: Realme 5 Realme 5 update Realme 5s Realme 5s update Realme smartphones

