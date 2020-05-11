Realme UI early access programme for Realme 5, Realme 5s launched

Realme took to its Realme Community to announce the early access programme for Realme 5 and Realme 5s users.

Realme has announced an early access programme for its Android 10 based Realme UI for its for Realme 5 and Realme 5s users.



Realme took to its Realme Community to announce the early access programme for Realme 5 and Realme 5s users. Realme will roll out the Realme UI update to limited users of Realme 5 and Realme 5s before anyone else. However, after updating to Realme UI, the user can't go back to the previous version/ OS.



To apply for the early access programme, interested users can fill respective Google forms for either of the smartphones by providing the Realme Community username and IMEI of their devices. Users must have updated their device to latest RMX1911EX_11_A.28 version.





Realme advises to backup your data as the first batch of users may encounter system bugs. Early access version may have uncertain impacts on your phone. There may be some third-party application versions that aren’t compatible with Android 10. So you have to update all your applications to the latest version in the Play Store before updating the open beta version.



The available phone storage should be more than 5GB and the battery capacity for the update should be more than 60 percent. Some functions may not operate properly because of third-party firmware compatibility. Also, the user is advised to make sure that the phone is not rooted.



Due to uncertain factors such as network communication and strategy adjustment, it is impossible to guarantee that the realme fan will receive a 100% absolute priority to receive the update.

Realme 5 and Realme 5s recently received a new update in India with April security patch. The software update for the Realme 5 and Realme 5s brings firmware version RMX1911EX_11_A.28. Apart from bringing the latest Android security patch, the update also fixes known bugs and improves system stability.

