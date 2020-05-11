Advertisement

Realme UI early access programme for Realme 5, Realme 5s launched

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 11, 2020 1:23 pm

Latest News

Realme took to its Realme Community to announce the early access programme for Realme 5 and Realme 5s users.
Advertisement

Realme has announced an early access programme for its Android 10 based Realme UI for its for Realme 5 and Realme 5s users.

Realme took to its Realme Community to announce the early access programme for Realme 5 and Realme 5s users. Realme will roll out the Realme UI update to limited users of Realme 5 and Realme 5s before anyone else. However, after updating to Realme UI, the user can't go back to the previous version/ OS.

To apply for the early access programme, interested users can fill respective Google forms for either of the smartphones by providing the Realme Community username and IMEI of their devices. Users must have updated their device to latest RMX1911EX_11_A.28 version.


Realme advises to backup your data as the first batch of users may encounter system bugs. Early access version may have uncertain impacts on your phone. There may be some third-party application versions that aren’t compatible with Android 10. So you have to update all your applications to the latest version in the Play Store before updating the open beta version.

The available phone storage should be more than 5GB and the battery capacity for the update should be more than 60 percent. Some functions may not operate properly because of third-party firmware compatibility. Also, the user is advised to make sure that the phone is not rooted.

Some functions may not operate properly because of third-party firmware compatibility. Due to uncertain factors such as network communication and strategy adjustment, it is impossible to guarantee that the realme fan will receive a 100% absolute priority to receive the update.

 

Realme 5 and Realme 5s recently received a new update in India with April security patch. The software update for the Realme 5 and Realme 5s brings firmware version RMX1911EX_11_A.28. Apart from bringing the latest Android security patch, the update also fixes known bugs and improves system stability.

Advertisement

Realme Days to be held from 19-22 March, Discounts on Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro, Realme X, Realme XT and more

Realme 5i receives new update with camera optimisations, April Security Patch

Realme 5 and Realme 5s receive new update in India with April security patch

Realme 5 Pro update rolls out with April 2020 security patch, DocVault ID feature and more

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme 5 Realme 5 update Realme 5s Realme 5s update Realme smartphones

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition launched with Snapdragon 768G SoC, 6GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G mobile platform announced

LG Stylo 6 leaked render shows triple camera and notched display

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Vivo V19: Camera Preview

Vivo V19: Camera Preview
Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May

Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others
Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years
Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19
Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies