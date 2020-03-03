  • 12:04 Mar 03, 2020

Realme 3 Pro new update brings Airtel and Jio VoWiFi, February security patch

Realme 3 Pr update brings Airtel and Jio VoWiFi to the device along with a couple of bug fixes.
Realme has started rolling out a new update to its older Realme 3 Pro smartphone in India. The update brings February Android security patch along with some other improvements.

 
The update comes with version number RMX1851EX_11.C.03 and it is about 710MB in size. The official changelog reveals that the update brings Airtel and Jio VoWiFi to the device along with a couple of bug fixes. With this, one can enjoy calling using WiFi networks.

The update fixes the issue that the task lock up limitation prompt in the recent interface. It also fixes the issue that the countdown pop-up window was still dark while switching off the dark mode during the power off countdown.

 

Realme recently rolled out the Android 10 update to its Realme 3 Pro smartphone.  It is priced at Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storageand Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It comes in Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple colour variants.

The Realme 3 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and Adreno 616 GPU.The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 90.8-percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

 

