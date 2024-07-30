Realme 13 Pro Series 5G Launched in India

Six months after the launch of Realme 12 Pro series in India, the brand has announced the launch of 13 Pro Series 5G in the country. The two new handsets are camera-oriented devices, where the Pro has a dual-rear camera setup while the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G comes with triple cameras on the back. Here’s what else these two devices have to offer.

Realme 13 Pro Series 5G: Price, Availability

The realme 13 Pro 5G is available in three colors: Monet Gold, Monet Purple and Emerald Green, priced at Rs 23,999 for 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB priced at Rs 25,999 and 12GB+512GB priced at Rs 28,999.

The realme 13 Pro+ 5G is available in two colors: Monet Gold and Emerald Green, and three storage variants: 8GB+256GB priced at Rs 29,999, 12GB+256GB priced at Rs 31,999 and 12GB+512GB priced at Rs 33,999.

The early bird sale for realme 13 Pro Series 5G is scheduled for 30th July from 06:00 PM to 10:00 PM on realme.com and Flipkart and the pre-booking starts from July 31, 12 AM onwards on realme.com & Flipkart and July 30 after the launch on Mainline channels. Those ordering the device online can avail a discount of Rs 3,000 via select bank cards.

Those buying it offline during the early bird sale can avail a Complimentary 6-month broken screen insurance, an extended one year warranty, and bank offers of up to Rs 3,000. From first sale onwards, you can only avail the Rs 3,000 bank discount when buying offline.

Realme 13 Pro 5G: Specifications

The Realme 13 Pro 5G gets a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED Display with an FHD+ Resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 100% P3 colour gamut coverage, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits peak brightness and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also has a 20000-level automatic brightness adjustment.

Under the hood, the smartphone equips a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 512GB storage. For optics, it comes with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 f/1.8 main camera with OIS and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the smartphone gets a 32MP Sony selfie sensor.

Next, it packs a 5200mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 out of the box. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, USB-C port and Bluetooth v5.2. The handset is also IP65-rated.

Realme 13 Pro+ 5G: Specifications

The Realme 13 Pro+ 5G gets a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED Display with an FHD+ Resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 100% P3 colour gamut coverage, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2000 nits peak brightness and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also has 20000-level automatic brightness adjustment. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor powers it.

The handset packs a 5200mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging. It gets a 50MP f/1.8 Sony LYT-701 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) which is 1/1.56-inch in size, paired with a 50MP f/2.6 Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto sensor with OIS and 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra Wide-Angle camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32MP f/2.45 Sony camera on the front.

The smartphone runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 out of the box. Additional features include in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, USB-C port and Bluetooth v5.2. The 13 Pro+ 5G is also IP65 rated.