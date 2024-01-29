Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Availability

Realme has debuted the Realme 12 Pro 5G series in India, consisting of the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G and the 12 Pro 5G where both of them draw power from different Snapdragon chipsets. The main focus of the series is in terms of cameras and both of them pack 5000mAh batteries with 67W fast charging. Here are the other details of the Realme 12 Pro 5G series smartphones.

Realme 12 Pro 5G: Price, Specs, Availability

The Realme 12 Pro 5G starts at Rs 25,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 26,999. It is offered in Navigator Beige and Submarine Blue colour options. It will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme website starting February 6 at 12pm IST while an early access sale will be held later today at 6 pm via the company website.

The Realme 12 Pro 5G gets a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED Display with an FHD+ Resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 100% P3 colour gamut coverage, 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits peak brightness and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also has a 20000-level automatic brightness adjustment.

Under the hood, the smartphone equips a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. For optics, it comes with a 50MP Sony IMX882 f/1.8 main camera with OIS, a 32MP f/2.0 Sony IMX709 telephoto sensor with OIS, 2X optical zoom, and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the smartphone gets a 16MP selfie sensor.

Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 out of the box. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, NFC, USB-C port and Bluetooth v5.2. The handset is also IP65-rated.

At Rs 26,999, you are also getting the Poco X6 Pro 5G which gets you a much faster and more powerful chipset, a better display, and an IR blaster which makes it a better overall deal. However, we cannot comment on the cameras of the two at the moment as we haven’t tested them side-by-side.

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G: Price, Specs, Availability

The Realme 12 Pro+ 5G begins at Rs 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB model that is priced at Rs 31,999 and the top-end 12GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs 33,999. It comes in Navigator Beige, Submarine Blue and Explorer Red shades. Availability and sale details remain the same as Realme 12 Pro 5G.

The Realme 12 Pro+ 5G gets a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED Display with an FHD+ Resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 100% P3 colour gamut coverage, 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits peak brightness and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also has 20000-level automatic brightness adjustment. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor powers it.

The handset packs a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. It gets a 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 4 in 1-pixel fusion technology, and a 1/1.56-inch sensor on the back, paired with a 64MP f/2.8 OmniVision OV64B sensor with OIS and 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra Wide-Angle camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32MP Sony camera on the front.

The smartphone runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 out of the box. Additional features include in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, NFC, USB-C port and Bluetooth v5.2. The 12 Pro+ 5G is also IP65 rated.

At Rs 31,999, you also have the option to purchase the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ which offers you a better processor, a better display, same RAM and storage, along with an IR blaster and faster charging speeds. It also has a better rear primary camera sensor on paper in comparison to Realme 12 Pro+ 5G.