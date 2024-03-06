Realme 12 5G, Realme 12+ 5G Launched In India: All Details

Realme has launched a couple of new smartphones in India under its number series, including the Realme 12 5G and the Realme 12+ 5G. The new handsets offer MediaTek Dimensity chipsets while the plus model comes equipped with a Sony LYT-600 camera sensor. Here are all the other details about the new handsets.

Realme 12 5G: Price, Features, Competitor

The Realme 12 5G comes in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB trims, priced at Rs 16,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively. The first sale for the handset begins today at 3PM till 10th March 11:59PM, where users can get a Rs 2,000 discount on the base model with a coupon on Realme’s own website. Buyers can avail a Rs 1,000 bank discount on the 8GB model. The device will also be available on Flipkart for purchase. It can be bought in Purple or Green shades. Buyers can avail of the Realme Buds Wireless 3 for free while purchasing the Realme 12 5G.

The Realme 12 5G gets a 6.72-inch IPS LCD Display with an FHD+ Resolution and offers a 120Hz refresh rate, 950 nits peak brightness and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the smartphone equips a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC, up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. For optics, it comes with a 108MP f/1.75 primary camera along with a 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor on the back. On the front, the smartphone gets an 8MP f/2.0 selfie sensor.

Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 out of the box. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, USB-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and Bluetooth v5.2.

One of the major competitors of this device is the Lava Blaze Curve 5G which launched on March 5 in India. It not only offers a better AMOLED display that’s also curved, but also gets you faster RAM and storage, triple rear cameras which includes an ultra-wide angle sensor, along with the same battery backup. However, the only downsides to it is that it comes with Android 13 out of the box instead of version 14 found in Realme 12 5G, and sports slightly slower charging speeds.

Realme 12+ 5G: Price, Features, Competitor

The realme 12+ 5G comes in Pioneer Green and Navigator Beige colours in India and is priced at Rs 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version. It will be available from today, March 6th at 3PM on realme’s own website and Flipkart. In addition, Realme is offering the Realme Buds T300 for free along with the purchase of the Plus model as part of an introductory offer.

The Realme 12+ 5G gets a 6.67-inch AMOLED Display with an FHD+ Resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits peak brightness and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the smartphone equips a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB storage. For optics, it comes with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 f/1.88 primary camera with OIS, a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the smartphone gets a 16MP f/2.45 selfie sensor.

Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 out of the box and will receive 2 years of Android OS updates with 3 years of security patches. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, NFC, USB-C port, a 3.5mm Headphone jack and Bluetooth v5.2. The handset is also IP54-rated.

The Realme 12+ 5G gets you the same chipset Blaze Curve 5G from Lava offers at Rs 17,999. Aside from that, the Realme 12+ 5G is also competing with the Nothing Phone (2a), which one can get for Rs 21,999 when coupled with the bank offer. The Phone (2a) offers you a better software experience with 3 years of major OS upgrades, along with a better chipset as well. Alongside, it also competes with the Poco X6 5G which gets you a slightly bigger battery and a better chipset as well.