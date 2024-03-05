Lava Blaze Curve 5G Initial Impression: Another Hit Product?

Lava has been receiving praise from the Indian consumers forr its last few set of products and even when we reviewed it’s Agni 2 5G and the Storm 5G, we liked the direction the brand was headed in. Now, the Indian brand has come up with a new smartphone, called the Blaze Curve 5G, priced starting at Rs 17,999. Will it be able to recreate the same success its siblings did, or will it fail? We’ll try to answer that question by the end of our initial impression of the Lava Blaze Curve 5G.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G: Price, Availability

The Blaze Curve 5G is priced at Rs 17,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 18,999 for the top-end 8GB + 256GB trim. It will be available starting March 11 from Lava E-store, Amazon, and the Lava retail network. It can be availed in Iron Glass and Viridian Glass shades.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G: In-box contents

While brands like Samsung and Apple believe in providing only the smartphone and a charging cable inside the box, along with some manuals and a SIM ejector tool, brands like Lava believe in giving whatever it can. As a result, here’s what all Lava is providing alongside the Blaze Curve 5G within its box:

33W charging brick

USB-C to USB-C cable

Manuals

SIM ejector tool

Silicone phone case

USB-C to 3.5mm Headphone Jack converter

With all those contents available in the box, there’s actually no need for you to buy anything else from the market.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G: First Impression

The Blaze Curve 5G, as the name suggests, has a curved back panel as well as a curved display, and that’s the USP of the device. With a glass sandwich design, this smartphone doesn’t feel it belongs to it’s segment but at least two above. It’s comfortable to hold in the hand and because of it’s narrower form factor, you can easily reach either of the side with ease.

The design looks attractive in the black shade we got and takes some inspiration from the iPhones as well, but it doesn’t exactly look the same. Coming to the display on the front, it’s quite a vibrant panel and curves extensively at the edges. The bezels aren’t too thick, and the overall experience is immersive and premium at the same time. It also has support for Widevine L1.

The device has a stereo speaker setup, which has Dolby Atmos support. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

As for the software, the Lava Blaze Curve 5G, Lava has finally made the switch to complete stock Android from a custom skin that was inconsistent in a lot of areas, as we saw on Storm 5G as well as on the Agni 2 5G. We appreciate the change, as this looks much and feels much better than before. Furthermore, the brand has incorporated some of its custom features within the Stock Android 13 OS without significantly hampering the experience. The device is set to receive assured updates to Android 14 and Android 15. However, we would have liked it better if it came with Android 14 pre-installed.

A 5000mAh battery with 33W Fast charging support backs the handset. In addition, the device has triple rear cameras on the back with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the phone features a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

We’ll talk more about the Lava Blaze Curve 5G in detail in its full review, which is now in the works. Review will inlcude in-depth information about the camera performance, software performance and features, battery backup, speaker and fingerprint performance and a lot more, so stay tuned for that.