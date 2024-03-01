The Realme 12+ 5G gets a 6.67-inch AMOLED Display with an FHD+ Resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits peak brightness and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate.
Under the hood, the smartphone equips a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC, 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB storage. For optics, it comes with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 f/1.88 primary camera with OIS, a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the smartphone gets a 16MP selfie sensor.
Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 out of the box. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, NFC, USB-C port and Bluetooth v5.2. The handset is also IP54-rated.
