Realme 10 (5G) launched with Dimensity 700 SoC, 33W fast charging

Realme unveiled the Realme 10 4G globally earlier this week and now, the brand has silently launched the 5G counterpart in China. Interestingly, the moniker of the smartphone doesn’t include ’5G’ and only mentions ’Realme 10’. The key features of the device include Dimensity 700, 90Hz LCD display, and more.

The Realme 10 in China comes in 8 GB RAM + 128 GB variant and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB variant. They are priced at CNY 1,299 (approx Rs 14,700) and CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 18,100), respectively.

Realme 10 (5G) Specifications

The Chinese variant of the Realme 10 sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD full HD+ display with 1080 × 2400 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the display panel has peak brightness levels of 400 nits. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset coupled with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. In addition, the storage is expandable up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The phone comes equipped with a triple camera setup. It comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and PDAF, a 2-megapixel macro camera and an AI lens. In addition, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies. In comaprison, the Realme 10 4G comes with a dual camera setup. The 5G variant packs a 5000mAh battery that has 33W fast charging support.

The Realme 9i 5G runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well. Moreover, the phone supports dual-SIM, 5G, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack