Realme 10 4G launched globally, Dizo Watch D Plus arrives in India

Realme has launched the Realme 10 4G smartphone globally with the MediaTek Helio G99 processor under the hood. The device’s highlighting features include a 5000mAh battery, 90Hz Super AMOLED display and a dual camera setup as well. Apart from that, Dizo, a Realme TechLife brand, launched the Dizo Watch D Plus in India.

Realme 10 4G Specifications, Price

The Realme 10 4G has arrived in Indonesia in two configurations namely 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, priced at IDR 2,799,000 (approx Rs 14,500) and IDR 3,199,000 (approx Rs 16,600), respectively. It is available in Clash White and Rush Black colour options.

The Realme 10 4G sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED full HD+ display with 1080 × 2400 pixel resolution, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1000 nits peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. In addition, the storage is expandable up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The phone comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup. It comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. In addition, there’s a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that has 33W fast charging support.

The Realme 10 runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well. Moreover, the phone supports dual-SIM 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Dizo Watch D Plus Price, Specifications

The Dizo Watch D Plus is priced at Rs 1,999 and is offered in Classic Black, Silver Grey, and Deep Blue colourways. The smartwatch will be available for purchase from Flipkart starting 12pm on November 15th. It will also be available via select offline stores soon.

The Dizo Watch D Plus features a 1.85-inch full touchscreen LCD display with 550 nits of peak brightness and 240×280 pixels resolution. The watch comes with a aluminium frame with silicone straps. In addition, the user will get over 150 watch faces for customisation.

The smartwatch comes with over 110 indoor as well as outdoor sports modes including cycling, walking and running indoors and outdoors, football, basketball, cricket, badminton, strength training, free training, jump rope, rowing, elliptical, mountaineering and yoga.

In addition, the watch comes packed with health and fitness monitoring features. It also monitors your blood oxygen (SpO2) levels to warn you about oxygen deficiency, keep 24×7 real-time check on the heart rate, track sleep, send sedentary and drink water reminders, along with menstrual cycle tracking for females.

The watch has Bluetooth v5.0 support. It can be synced with smartphones having Android 5.0 and iOS 9.0 and above. The Dizo Watch D Plus pairs with the Dizo app available on the Google Play store and App Store. Besides, the wearable comes with 3ATM water resistance.

The watch packs a 300mAh battery that claims to last for up to 14 days on a single charge. Other features include music control, phone camera control, smart notifications, reject/ mute calls, alarm, and find my phone, among others.