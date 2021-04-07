Advertisement

Realmd Buds Air 2 Neo launched

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : April 07, 2021 9:14 pm

Latest News

Realme has launched its Buds Air 2 Neo with improved battery life and a different design than the Buds Air 2
Advertisement

The Realme Buds Air 2 were launched almost a month and a half back and a new variant of the TWS earbuds is already launching and is called the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo. The buds have a different design than the original Buds Air 2 and also feature Active Noise Cancellation. 

 

The Realme Buds Air 2 Neo will be available in Pakistan first at a price of PKR 8,000 (approx Rs 3800) in two colors including Active Black and Calm Grey. With active noise cancellation of up to 25dB, the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo monitors external noise through a feed-forward microphone, allowing the earbuds to send out a reverse anti-noise sound to cancel it out. It can filter out most low-frequency noise. It also cancels out the noise of home appliances.

 

Buds Air 2 Neo

Advertisement

 

These buds are also powered by the same custom made Realme R2 chip and have a 480mAh battery in each earbud providing you with up to 20 hours of playback time with ANC ON. On a single charge, the buds should last about 5 hours before they have to be put back in the case for charging. With ANC OFF, you should get around 28 hours of usage. The buds support quick charging and Realme claims that 10 minutes of charging can get you 3 hours of playback, up from 2 hours. 

 

The Realme Buds Air 2 Neo are equipped with 10 mm drivers with a Liquid Crystal Polymer coating. Each bud is connected to your phone through an individual Bluetooth 5.2 link, ensuring a stable and low latency connection. In gaming mode these can get down to 88 ms latency.

 

Buds Air 2 Neo case

 

The buds are also IPX5 rated making them water and sweat resistant. As far as codec support is concerned, you get AAC HD on top of the basic SBC, the same as the Buds Air 2. One can use the Realme Link app (Android only) to set the noise cancellation level, adjust the equalizer, turn on Gaming mode and control more functions. 

Realme Buds Air 2 with 25-hour battery life, 25dB ANC launched in India

Realme 8 5G and Realme 8 Pro 5G confirmed to launch in India soon

Realme 8 gets its first update with camera improvements and touch optimization

Oppo F19 vs Realme 8 vs Poco X3 Pro

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Portronics launches Harmonics 230 wireless sports neckband with fast charging

Amazfit Bip U Pro to be available for Rs 4,999 in India

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies