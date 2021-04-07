Realmd Buds Air 2 Neo launched

Realme has launched its Buds Air 2 Neo with improved battery life and a different design than the Buds Air 2

The Realme Buds Air 2 were launched almost a month and a half back and a new variant of the TWS earbuds is already launching and is called the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo. The buds have a different design than the original Buds Air 2 and also feature Active Noise Cancellation.

The Realme Buds Air 2 Neo will be available in Pakistan first at a price of PKR 8,000 (approx Rs 3800) in two colors including Active Black and Calm Grey. With active noise cancellation of up to 25dB, the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo monitors external noise through a feed-forward microphone, allowing the earbuds to send out a reverse anti-noise sound to cancel it out. It can filter out most low-frequency noise. It also cancels out the noise of home appliances.

These buds are also powered by the same custom made Realme R2 chip and have a 480mAh battery in each earbud providing you with up to 20 hours of playback time with ANC ON. On a single charge, the buds should last about 5 hours before they have to be put back in the case for charging. With ANC OFF, you should get around 28 hours of usage. The buds support quick charging and Realme claims that 10 minutes of charging can get you 3 hours of playback, up from 2 hours.

The Realme Buds Air 2 Neo are equipped with 10 mm drivers with a Liquid Crystal Polymer coating. Each bud is connected to your phone through an individual Bluetooth 5.2 link, ensuring a stable and low latency connection. In gaming mode these can get down to 88 ms latency.

The buds are also IPX5 rated making them water and sweat resistant. As far as codec support is concerned, you get AAC HD on top of the basic SBC, the same as the Buds Air 2. One can use the Realme Link app (Android only) to set the noise cancellation level, adjust the equalizer, turn on Gaming mode and control more functions.