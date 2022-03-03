RAPOO launches H100 Plus and H120 headsets in India

The RAPOO has today launched H100 Plus and H120 headsets in India. The company says that these headsets provide rich bass, crisp highs, and natural mid-tones to let you enjoy your favourite tunes.

The RAPOO H100 Plus and H120 are priced at Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 respectively and can be purchased from Amazon and other online and offline stores. The products come in Black colour and a 12 month Limited Replacement Warranty from the date of purchase.

RAPOO H100 Plus and H120 Features

Both these headsets come with unique noise cancellation features which helps filter out the background noises and make virtual meetings crisp and clear.

The RAPOO H100 Plus Headset comes with high quality stereo audio output with a rotary microphone for better management. Additionally, it has a convenient volume adjustment and supports voice calls seamlessly. This RAPOO headset comes with a wired transmission mode and a 3.5 mm audio jack for easy connectivity. This intelligent suspension headwear is adapted for the long game with dimensions of 165x165x55 mm.

The RAPOO H120 USB Stereo Headset comes with a very high quality USB digital audio output. In addition, it also comes with microphone noise reduction and a USB connector.

Just like RAPOO H100 Plus, H120 also comes with a wired transmission and adjustable microphone rotation. Further, it offers more features like smooth HD voice calls and other multiple functions of the given control features.

Recently, Boult Audio ProBass Curve X Bluetooth neckband headset was launched for Rs 999. It is available on Amazon in two colours – Black and Blue. The product comes with a 1- year standard industry warranty.

The ProBass Curve X is dedicated to deliver 15 hours of playtime. The latest edition comes with IPX5 water resistance rating that can handle splashes and sweat during intense workout sessions without any disruptions.