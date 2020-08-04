Advertisement

RAEGR launches Arc 1500 UVC Sterilizer with Wireless Charger for Rs 3,499

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 04, 2020 12:55 pm

The key feature of the RAEGR Arc 1500 UVC Sterilizer Box is a universal ultraviolet (UVC) LED-based sterilizer chamber that eradicates up to 99.9% germs, viruses and bacteria, without using any chemicals.
Bengaluru-based homegrown consumer lifestyle technology brand RAEGR has today announced ‘Arc 1500 UVC Sterilizer Box with Wireless Charger.’ The Arc 1500 is a multi-purpose sterilization smartphone accessory and beneficial for daily disinfection of germs, bacteria and fungi.

The Arc 1500 UVC Sterilizer Capsule Sanitiser Box with built-in 10W Qi Certified Wireless Charger comes in white colour and is priced at an introductory price of Rs 3,499 on Amazon India. Raegr plans to launch a black colour version as well. The product carries an industry-leading warranty of 1 Year + Extra 6 months on online registration.

It is highly portable, allowing disinfection and sterilization of personal items and gadgets, at home or office for you and your entire family. The key feature of the RAEGR Arc 1500 UVC Sterilizer Box is a universal ultraviolet (UVC) LED-based sterilizer chamber that eradicates up to 99.9% germs, viruses and bacteria, without using any chemicals.

Additionally, it is a multi-functional accessory that also allows you to wirelessly charge your smartphone. Given its compact form-factor, the Arc 1500 UVC Sterilizer Box can be easily carried along and used at the office, home or even in your car as it draws power from a USB port. The device has been made with high quality plastic with a premium finish.

Slightly taller than a conventional pencil box, the chamber consists of powerful ultraviolet UVC LED tubes and does not need any chemicals to work. Users can simply place their smartphones, watches, finger rings, jewelry, face masks, wallets and any other personal items that need to be disinfected before and after use. The cabin can fit even the bigger phones like Galaxy S20 Ultra, Note 10 plus and iphone 11 Pro Max.

 

The sterilizer eradicates up to 99.9% germs, viruses and bacteria, leaving you a safe-to-use item in just 8 minutes. The Arc 1500 is SGS tested and carries a verified sterilization efficacy, which is tested and proven to kill Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia Coli, Streptococcus Pneumoniae, Aspergillus niger, Candida Albicans and many other harmful germs, fungus and bacteria. The chamber measures 59mm in depth, 220mm in length and 125mm in breadth.

Apart from being a sterilizer, the lid of the box also sports an in-built 10Wwireless charging coil that allows users to wirelessly charge their compatible smartphones and gadgets. These include Qi enabled  smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Google, Huawei, and a few others, and also Apple’s AirPods 2, AirPods Pro, and other wirelessly-chargeable devices. Users need to plug in a QC2.0, QC3.0 Adapter ( not included ) or Apple 18W charging adapter for optimum wireless charging speeds. Two Type C cables are also included in the box.

And lastly, the Arc 1500 UVC Sterilizer Box can also work as an aroma diffuser – a built-in aroma diffuser within the chamber gives out a pleasant fragrance for your disinfected items . All one needs to do is add around 6 drops of aroma essential oil into the tiny hole inside the box.

Commenting on the announcement, Ajesh George, MD, RAEGR said, “The Arc 1500 UVC Sterilizer Box uses 253.7 nm wavelength UVC LED tubes that are highly efficient ,expensive and superior to the cheaper UV LED bead lights available in the market. It has been tested for its disinfection efficacy by the global leader in inspection , Swiss based SGS. The 10W built in Qi certified wireless charger is an additional value add .”

