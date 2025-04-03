Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is Here, Claimed to be 31% Faster Than 8s Gen 3

Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 as the successor to last year’s 8s Gen 3 and the chip is being claimed to be 31% faster as well. Moreover, the GPU is touted to be 49% faster than 8s Gen 3’s. One of the first devices to launch with this chip could be from iQOO and that too in April itself.

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: Everything to Know

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is built on TSMC’s N4P 4nm process and features the older Kryo CPU rather than the Oryon core used in the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite. The CPU configuration includes a 1x Cortex-X4 prime core clocked at up to 3.2GHz, 3x Cortex-A720 cores at 3.0GHz, 2x Cortex-A720 cores at 2.8GHz, and 2x Cortex-A720 cores at 2.0GHz. Qualcomm claims the new chip is 31% faster than last year’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 while consuming 39% less power.

The chipset also features a new Adreno 825 GPU, which delivers a claimed 49% performance boost over the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. It supports on-device ray tracing and Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, including Snapdragon Game Super Resolution 2.0 and Adreno Image Motion Engine 2.0.

The upgraded Qualcomm Hexagon NPU offers a 44% boost in on-device AI performance. Qualcomm has also equipped the chip with an 18-bit triple image signal Processor (ISP), supporting up to 320MP camera Sensors and 4K60fps HDR video recording.

For connectivity, the chipset features an integrated Snapdragon X75 5G modem with peak download speeds of 4.2Gbps, though it only supports sub-6GHz bands, excluding mmWave. It also includes Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 support.

Furthermore, the Snapdragon chip supports UFS 4.0 storage, LPDDR5X RAM, and USB 3.1 Gen 2 connectivity. It also features Qualcomm’s Extended Personal Area Network (XPAN), which uses Wi-Fi for audio transmission and is already compatible with select wireless earbuds like the newly unveiled Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro. Finally, there’s support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 technology also.

As for devices powered by this chip, iQOO Z10 Turbo will be the first smartphone to come with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC later this month, followed by devices from Xiaomi, Oppo, Meizu, and others, soon.