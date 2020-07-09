Asus ROG Phone 3 launching in India on July 22, will be Flipkart exclusive

The teaser on Flipkart has revealed that the Asus ROG Phone 3 5G will be featuring Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC.

Asus ROG Phone 3 5G gaming smartphone will be launched in India on July 22. Flipkart has created a dedicated site announcing the launch date of the upcoming smartphone.

The famous e-commerce website is running a teaser hinting the availability of Asus ROG Phone 3 on the platform. There is a ‘Notify Me' button which will allow users to be notified about all the updates related to the launch, availability, pricing, offers and more.

The teaser on Flipkart has revealed that the Asus ROG Phone 3 5G will be featuring Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. As per the listing, the phone will be a Flipkart Unique product. The teaser image reads “ROG Phone 3, Rule Them All”. The global online event will start at 11PM Taipei time (8:30 PM IST) on July 22nd and it will be live-streamed on Asus website.

Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 3 will feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display that offers 1080 x 2340 pixels Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is likely to arrive with support for up to 144Hz refresh rate. The phone will have a triple camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera which is likely to be accompanied by an ultra-wide lens and a telephoto lens. On the front side, the smartphone will have a 13-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling. It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The phone will be powered by 3.091GHz Snapdragon 865+ SoC with Adreno 650 GPU. It will reportedly be available in 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM variants, and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage models. It will lack a microSD card slot.





For the software, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will run Android 10 out of the box and will be backed up by a 6000mAh battery with 30W HyperCharge fast charging. The ROG Phone 3 will measure 171 x 78 x 9.85mm and it weighs 240 grams.