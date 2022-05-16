Qualcomm schedules event for May 20, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+, 7 Gen 1 SoCs expected to launch

Qualcomm has scheduled a new event for May 20 on which the chipmaker is expected to announced two new processors including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ as well as the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. While the former will be a flagship processor powering some f the most powerful phones out there, the latter is expected to be a mid-range processor.

Qualcomm took to Weibo to make a formal announcement for the upcoming event. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ will succeed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that was unveiled last year in December and is powering smartphones including Galaxy S22 Ultra, Realme GT 2 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro and many more.

Previous leaks have suggested that the SoC will carry the model number SM8475 and will make its debut in the month of May. Reports have also suggested that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ will be manufactured on TSMC’s 4nm fabrication process, instead of the Samsung foundry which is being used by Qualcomm for the 8 Gen 1.

The plus variant of the SoC is expected to come with 1 + 3 + 4 core configuration which includes a Cortex X2 prime core with 2.99GHz frequency which is higher than that of the current generation 8 Gen 1. The processor is said to come with three Cortex A710 cores and four Cortex A510 cores.

Ahead of the unveiling, Realme Vice President Xu Qi has already confirmed that the company plans to launch a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ powered smartphone in the coming months. Not only this, but a bunch of other smartphones such as OnePlus 10 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 4, etc are said to be using this SoC and launch in the near future.

As for the 7 Gen 1, it will comprise of octa-core CPU consisting of ARM Cortex A710 and Cortex A510 cores clocked at 2.3GHz and 1.8GHz respectively. As per the leaks, the SoC will come with an integrated Adreno 662 GPU.