Puma Smartwatch launched in India at Rs 19,995

Footwear maker Puma has just launched its first smartwatch in India - Puma Smartwatch. The company has designed the watch along with Fossil Group. The smartwatch will be available at Puma stores across India, Flipkart and Puma.com in Black, White and Yellow colours. The company is offering 2 years of warranty on the Puma Smartwatch.



The Puma Smartwatch features an aluminium dial with a silicone strap and sports a 1.19-inch AMOLED display with a 390x390 pixels resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 Wear platform and has 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage.





The wearable runs Wear OS by Google, made by Puma and Fossil. It is also water resistance up to 50M. It features an NFC chip that can be used for Google Pay payments. For battery, the company claims up to 1 to 2 days on a single charge with a two hour charging time. The watch syncs over Bluetooth 4.2 and is compatible with any iOS 9.3+ and Android OS 4.4+ phones.



The Puma Smartwatch can also track activities like pilates, rowing, spinning, and count reps from strength training workouts such as pushups via Google Fit. Users can also track heart rate located at the back. It can directly show the notifications and also features on the option to receive/reject a call and control music playback from the smartwatch.





