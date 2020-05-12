Advertisement

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 13 with Toy Playground theme goes live on May 13

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 12, 2020 10:54 am

The new season will start from May 13 and it will be available for both Android and iOS users.
PUBG Mobile has revealed that it is rolling out the Royale Pass Season 13 that will bring new skins, rewards and more. The new season is based on the ‘Toy Playground’ theme. The new season will start from May 13 and it will be available for both Android and iOS users. 

 

The latest Royale Pass Season 13 brings Carton Rangers. The company says that the players will have an option to choose between Ice Ranger or Fire Ranger at Level 50 and players will get Ultra Defender Set at Rank 100. Players are also invited to complete in-game challenges to unlock special and rare items.

 

The Royale Pass Season 13 includes Puppet Agent outfit that comes with three separate forms, which can be mixed and matched for customization. Players who reach the highest rank can also upgrade the outfit to Mythic rarity. The season will also allow players to unlock upgrades to their outfits by completing the Toy Mastery and Puppet Agent series special missions.

 

Furthermore, all RP mission reminders will be seen on the result page and the company says that it has been improved for players to see their mission progress easily. The company has also added reminders at the beginning and the end of the season. Furthermore, the update also brings tutorial guides and some bugs have been addressed and fixed.

 

Previously, the company rolled our PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update to its battle royale game. t brings a host of interesting features including new Miramar map, canted sight, new Classic mode in Sanhok, Bluehole Mode, new weapons, Royale Pass Season 13 and more.

 

The company has revealed that it will be pushing the new update starting May 07, 2020, and it says that server will not be taken offline for the update. The new update weighs around 1.97GB for Android and 2.21GB for iOS. Furthermore, if players download the latest update before May 13th, they will get one radio, 2,888 BP and three Lieutenant Parsec backpack. So, without wasting much time, here’s what the latest PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update brings:

