PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update: Miramar 2.0, Royale Pass Season 13, Cheer Park, canted sight and more

PUBG Mobile has revealed that it is rolling out a major update to its battle royale game. The new update brings version 0.18.0 and it brings a host of interesting features including new Miramar map, canted sight, new Classic mode in Sanhok, Bluehole Mode, new weapons, Royale Pass Season 13 and more.

The company has revealed that it will be pushing the new update starting May 07, 2020, and it says that server will not be taken offline for the update. The new update weighs around 1.97GB for Android and 2.21GB for iOS. Furthermore, if players download the latest update before May 13th, they will get one radio, 2,888 BP and three Lieutenant Parsec backpack. So, without wasting much time, here’s what the latest PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update brings:

New Miramar map

The company has made some visual updates to the Miramar map and has also added new elements. To start with, there will be an Oasis to the northern part of the map and Urban Ruins is now located at the northwest. The company has added more housing areas, roads and resources to the map. It also brings a race track that runs through the whole map and the update also brings a new Sandstorm effect as well. Furthermore, the update brings new Golden Mirado vehicle and the company claims that only one will spawn on the map. The update also brings new Miramar achievements as well.

Bulehole Mode

The company has added a new Bluehole Mode to EvoGround. The mode is based on Erangel and it will come with two zones, an outer and inner. The inner zone will represent next play zone location. The company says that players will lose health if they stay in the inner zoon. All supplies spawn with a 50 per cent increase over the Classic Mode Erangel map and players can revive downed teammates in 4 seconds.

Jungle Adventure mode in Sanhok

The update also brings new Jungle Adventure Mode in Sanhok map. The mode brings slew of features and challenges including Hot Air Ballon through which players can survey the battlefield. The update also adds Totem. These ancient totems can give a blessing or item during the match Furthermore, there is Jungle Food that brings fruits and other foods, which players can eat to get mysterious effects.

Cheek Park

The company has also introduced new Cheer Park, which is basically a social area that can accommodate 20 players at any time. The feature comes with basic Training Ground features and players can view the information of other players, chat, interact with Emotes, and add friends. Players can team up with other players and play matches in various modes. They can also invite their friends to interact and roast chicken together in Cheer Park.

Furthermore, players can also engage in different activities like Duel, Hunt Game and the new Shooting Range is another feature that allows players to show off their shooting skills and compete against other players in Cheer Park.

Royal Pass Season 13

The PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update also brings new Royale Pass Season 13. The new season comes with Toy Playground theme and it will be available on May 13th. Players will have an option to choose either Ice Ranger or Fire Ranger at Rank 50 and Ultra Defender Set at Rak 100. The RP mission reminders on the result page have been redesigned to make it easier for players to see their mission progress.

New Currency

The update also adds new currency known as AG (AceGold). The company has revealed that all Silver rewards will be replaced with AG in events. Furthermore, the price of most items purchasable with Cin the Shop will be changed to an AG price. When a player does not have enough AG, UV can be used to make up the difference. Royale Pass UC rewards will now have two options. Players will be able to choose either a 30 UC or 400 AG (equivalent to 40 UC) reward at the corresponding rank.

Canted Sight

The update also brings new attachment known as Canted Sight, which is also present in the PC version of PUBG. The new attachment is compatible with most assault rifles, submachine guns, sniper rifles, light machine guns, and some shotguns. This allows users to fire at close range during a fight.

New weapon and weapon improvements

The update also brings P90 gun to the Arena. The weapon fires 9mm rounds and has a default magazine of up to 50 shots. It comes with different firing modes including single, burst and auto. The P90 can be equipped with all SMG Muzzle attachments, 1x-6x Scope, and the Laser Sight. Furthermore, the company has revealed that Win94 now comes with 2.7x Scope and it spawns in Miramar. The company has also added trajectory patch to Crossbow bolts and improved bullet marks as well. The update also brings Flare Gun improvements and with these players will get to see the type of supply that will be summoned when they hold the Flare Gun or open their backpack.

Other improvements

The company has revealed a pressing attack button will cancel the effect of the drug. Furthermore, it has improved blood strain effect, added option to unequip function to Quick Scope Switch. The company reveals that the screen will shake when being attacked by other players or when characters fight in close quarters.

When the Backpack is full or almost full, players will still automatically pick up recommended weapons, attachments and armour on the ground. Pressing and holding "Voice" will now play new sound effects. Starting from Season 13, the K/D data in player information will be changed to Average K/D per match.

Furthermore, the company has added Detailed Results screen through which players can view the detailed data of each weapon they used in the game. They can check match statistics and compare their stats with others in the same tier.