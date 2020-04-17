Advertisement

PUBG Mobile: New Arctic Mode released

By: Ayush Mahapatra, The Mobile Indian, Kolkata Last updated : April 17, 2020 7:15 am

Latest News

PUBG Mobile today has released its new survival game mode called 'Arctic Mode'.

PUBG Mobile today (April 16th) released its much-awaited Arctic Mode which was first seen in beta back in February. It is rather odd to see a Winter themed mode went it’s almost spring but, it seems that PUBG is harnessing the entire Quarantine scenario to keep its players busy while at home.

 

What’s new?

The mode can be found under ‘PlayLab’ and is set in the Vikendi map which already has the snow element. Apart from the battle Royale combat mode, the game adds a new dimension of survival twist. You have to now keep an eye on your body temperature which will be indicated below. A timer lets you know the oncoming extreme cold wave. You need to survive by staying indoors.

 

and maintain your body temperature. Get too cold and you start losing health. You have to collect branches, warm packs and heaters to stay warm. Players can also hunt chickens in the wild and roast them on the fire for extra warmth.

 

To aid players, there is the addition of drones which helps you give aerial surveillance for resources and also help you take out other players. These drones come with limited battery life and health, so must be kept an eye on that as well. The new mode also introduces the ability to use skis which help players in moving around the map faster especially during the cold wave. The mode as is under the PlayLab section, hence the results won’t be counted under the classic mode. 

Cold Front Survival: New game mode on PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Season 13 leaks

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0 update brings Varenga in Bloom theme and more

Why you should not cheat on PUBG?

PUBG Mobile celebrates 2nd Anniversary with the new 0.17.0 update

How to install PUBG mobile on PC

Latest News from PUBG Mobile

Tags: PUBG Mobile new mode Cold Front Survival Arctic Mode. Season 12

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Cold Front Survival: New game mode on PUBG Mobile

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 3: What's new

PUBG Mobile Season 13 leaks

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?
Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea
BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans

BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans
Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India

Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India
How to Use Zoom App?

How to Use Zoom App?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies