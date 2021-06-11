pTron launches Pulsefit P261 Smartwatch and Pulsefit F121 Smartband

The Pulsefit P261 & F121 comes with 1-yr standard brand warranty and will be available on sale on Flipkart.com from 13th June 2021.

pTron Pulsefit P261 Smartwatch is available in 2 colorways - Steel Blue & Inferno Black. Pulsefit F121 Smart Fitness Band is available in 4 different colorways of the strap - Active Green, Tor Red, Racing Blue & Onyx Black

pTron Pulsefit P261 Smartwatch is featuring a 1.54-inch curved display with a metal casing and a 240 x 240 HD resolution. With a slim and light form factor, Pulsefit P261 is designed to provide maximum comfort for all-day wear. It is packed with advanced features like touch enabled Wireless calling with Smart Notifications, 8 sport modes for precise workout metrics, and customizable watch faces.

This smartwatch comes with Bluetooth v4.0 connectivity and battery life if 3 days. It is compatible with iOS aand Android devices. Other Watch Functions include Heart Rate Monitor, Pedometer, Sleep Monitor, Sedentary Reminder, BT Calling, Built-in Mic & Speaker, BT Camera Remote, BT Music Control, BT Push Notifications, Anti-lost, Vibration Alert. It is compatible with Android (5.0+) & iOS (9.0+).

pTron Pulsefit F121 features 0.96 inch TFT Color display and multiple Watch Faces. It offers battery life of 5 days on a single charge, connectivity with BT v4.0, step count, heart rate & sleep monitoring. The smart fitness band also features an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance allowing protection from sweat & water during intense sessions.

The band offers 5 active fitness modes (Climbing, Riding, Running, Football, Basketball), and a super convenient plug-to-charge USB charging feature. Other features include BT Camera Remote, BT Music Control, Push Notifications, Find Your Device, Calorie Count, Distance Count, Weather Info, Vibration Alert.



Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron commented at the launch, “The smart wearables market has witnessed strong growth in the past year as holistic health management took the center stage amidst the COVID-19 scare. For years, pTron has created success by listening to its customers. We believe that good health belongs to all & realized that there was a demand for affordable options in the category that can cater to everyone’s health & wellness needs. With the mantra of #BeMoreDoMore, the Pulsefit series is made to allow everyone the access to devices and features that can help them improve their health without paying a premium. Our Pulsefit series delivers the same market-leading benefits of all of our pTron products at unbelievable price points. It is the result of pTron’s commitment to fostering consistent and cutting-edge innovation.”