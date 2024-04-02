PS5 Slim To Go On Sale In India On April 5, Price Revealed

Sony revealed a new version of its PlayStation 5 (PS5) gaming console back in October 2023 but it hadn’t made its way to India until now. Sony has now revealed that the PS5 Slim will launch in India on April 5, 2024 and has also revealed the prices of the new models. Here’s everything you need to know about the PS5 Slim launch in India.

PS5 Slim: India Price, Availability

The PS5 Slim will be priced at Rs 44,990 for the Digital Edition while the Standard Edition with the disc drive is priced at Rs 54,990. The regular model of the PS5 which launched back in 2020, will be available for purchase as long as the stocks last. The PS5 Slim console will go on sale from April 5 and will be available across all participating retailers. The vertical stand for the console is sold separately.

PS5 Slim: What’s Changed Over PS5?

The PS5 Slim packs the same technology features as the PS5 packed into a smaller form factor, along with an attachable Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive and a 1TB SSD for more internal storage. In other words, the internal specifications of the PS5 Slim remain the same as the original PS5.

The new PS5 has been reduced in volume by more than 30%, and weight by 18% and 24% compared to the previous models. There are four separate cover panels, with the top portion in a glossy look, while the bottom remains in matte. The digital edition model supports an external Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive which users can attach later on.

Detachable Blu-ray Disc Drive

A variety of PS5 Console Cover colors for the new model were also announced at the time of PS5 Slim launch last year, including an all-matte Black colourway and the Deep Earth Collection colours in Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver. However, Sony hasn’t announced the availability of these in India as of yet.