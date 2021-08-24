PS5 restock in India arriving on 26th August

PlayStation 5 restock is arriving soon in India on 26th August. Sony and offline retail store Vijay Sales have confirmed that the pre-booking for the PS5 and PS5 digital edition will begin at 12 noon on August 26 in India.

Along with these, the console will also be available for pre-order via other online retail stores where it has been sold before. The PS5 arrived in November globally, while it arrived in India in February of this year. It last went on sale on July 26 and was sold in minutes.

Other websites such as Amazon, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Prepaid Gamer Card, Croma, Games The Shop and Game Loot have the console listed. However, there’s no pre-order date mentioned. Now, the development suggests they will go live via these listings on the same date, August 26.

The standard edition PS5 costs Rs 49,990, while the Digital Edition costs Rs 39,990 in India. The standard edition comes with an optical drive, while the digital edition doesn’t have one. In the box, you get the console itself and one DualSense controller.

PS5 Specifications

The PlayStation 5 runs on an eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and features a custom AMD RDNA 2-based GPU, which outputs 10.28 teraflops of power with 36 compute units running at 2.23GHz each. The PS5 will have a solid-state drive (SSD) of up to 825GB and a system memory of 16GB. The console will support features like real-time ray tracing. The machine will support 4K graphics at a 120Hz refresh rate, and there is also support for outputting 8K graphics. In addition, the system will have 3D tempest audio for a better audiovisual experience.

There are 2 variants for the PS5, one with an optical drive which will support 4K Blu-Ray discs for games, and one will be the Digital-Only variant where you will have to sign in with your PlayStation ID and then go to PlayStation Store to buy the games from the store because there will be no optical drive.