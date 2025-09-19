HomeNewsPlayStation 5 Festive Sale Offer Announced: Avail Rs 5,000 Discount

PlayStation 5 Festive Sale Offer Announced: Avail Rs 5,000 Discount

A PlayStation 5 Festive Sale offer has been announced in India where one can purchase the console with a Rs 5,000 discount.

PlayStation India today announced a limited period PlayStation 5 Festive Sale offer with the console being offered at a discount of Rs 5,000. The discount will be available on all the e-commerce platforms where the console is sold officially. Here’s everything to know about the new offer.

This PlayStation 5 Festive Sale offer will be live from September 22 to October 19, 2025 or until stocks last and is applicable on two select models: the PS5 Console (CFI-2008A01X) and PS5 Digital Edition (CFI-2008B01X). Consumers can avail this discount across participating Online and Offline retailers, which includes:

  • Online: Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto
  • Offline: Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Sony Center and other authorized PlayStation retailers.

In related news to Sony, the company announced a new set of speakers last month from its ULT series. The new tower speakers from Sony support 360° Party Sound. The ULT Tower 9 and ULT Tower 9AC feature four tweeters that deliver clear sound to both the front and rear of the speaker, with two mid-range speakers for vocal clarity. The speaker also includes Sony’s X-Balanced Speaker Unit to ensure clear audio and powerful sound.

The Sony ULT Field 5 and ULT Field 3 feature a new shoulder strap for easy carrying. The ULT Field 5 offers a superior music experience with boosted bass, while the ULT Field 3 is claimed to deliver powerful bass from a compact body. There’s also the ULT button on the two speakers.

The technology in the ULT Field 5 works in harmony for better sound quality. The X-Balanced Speaker Unit produces a clear and powerful sound with a tweeter providing a spacious sound for high frequencies. The passive radiators are optimized to enhance bass sound. The ULT Field 3 packs a two-way active driver design, incorporating a dedicated woofer and tweeter.

