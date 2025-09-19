PlayStation 5 Festive Sale Offer Announced: Avail Rs 5,000 Discount

PlayStation India today announced a limited period PlayStation 5 Festive Sale offer with the console being offered at a discount of Rs 5,000. The discount will be available on all the e-commerce platforms where the console is sold officially. Here’s everything to know about the new offer.

This PlayStation 5 Festive Sale offer will be live from September 22 to October 19, 2025 or until stocks last and is applicable on two select models: the PS5 Console (CFI-2008A01X) and PS5 Digital Edition (CFI-2008B01X). Consumers can avail this discount across participating Online and Offline retailers, which includes:

Online: Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto

Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto Offline: Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Sony Center and other authorized PlayStation retailers.

