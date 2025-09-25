Marvel’s Wolverine for PS5 Launches Fall 2026, Microsoft Flight Simulator Also Coming to PS5 in December

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on the PS5, developed by Insomniac Games, was a huge hit and the developers next title, Wolverine for PS5, will debut next year in fall. The announcement was made during the PlayStation-hosted “State of Play” event, where it was also announced that the Microsoft Simulator 2024 title is coming to PlayStation later this year.

Marvel’s Wolverine on PS5

”Marvel’s Wolverine is set to launch on PlayStation 5 consoles in Fall 2026,” the company announced at the event, while also revealing a gameplay trailer. “Bold, resilient, and volatile, Wolverine is a character that all of us at Insomniac are thrilled to explore in collaboration with our friends at Marvel Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment. Like our Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, we’re once again combining our super powers to deliver an original take on a beloved character based on Marvel Comics,” said the developer of the game.

Wolverine, AKA Logan, is played by actor Liam McIntyre who “taps into the rage, pain, and nuances of this iconic character.” Describing the story of the game, the company said, “he is on the hunt to uncover the secrets of a dark past that keeps eluding him. Unfortunately, in this world, he’ll have to dig his claws deep to pull any shred of information that may lead to answers. Often, that means shredding into a relentless onslaught of enemies who aim to stop him by any means necessary. Fueled by unflinching resilience (and a rapid healing factor), Wolverine won’t go down easy if it means keeping the mission on task.”

”As a living weapon forged against his will, he’ll use razor-sharp adamantium to dispatch enemies and untamed berserker rage to build momentum on the battlefield. He’ll leave an impression on his foes with fast, fluid, and rapid attacks and techniques that’ll dismember or break anyone who gets in his way. Wolverine might be distant, but he isn’t afraid to get up-close and personal when it counts,” it added.

The game has been built from the ground up for the PlayStation 5. Players can expect “exhilarating, action-packed set pieces; robust accessibility features; and a gripping story that taps into the core tenets of one of the most compelling comic book characters of all-time.”

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 on PS5

Microsoft Flight Simulator, which has been announced Xbox-exclusive until now, will arrive on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro on December 8, 2025. “Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is the world’s most advanced consumer flight simulator offering an unprecedented level of realism and authenticity,” said the head of the game.

”With up to 125 highly detailed aircraft, we have developed the largest and most diverse fleet ever assembled for a flight simulator. We have an incredibly wide range of aircraft: nimble ultralights, a wide variety of general aviation aircraft, famous bush trip planes, rotorcraft, eVTOLs, airships, steerable balloons, all the way to sleek business jets, a fleet of narrow- and wide-body airliners and even heavy military transporters and fighter jets.”

The game has been tuned for PS5 and its DualSense controllers. For instance, the “Adaptive triggers respond to different speeds and surface types on the ground and provide sloped resistance in the air. Communications from air traffic control (ATC) play through the controller speaker, simulating the feel of a real cockpit. Gyro controls, light bar support, and a customisable touchpad further enhance the immersion during flight.”

With Microsoft Flight Simulator on PS5, players can “fly anywhere on the globe at any time of day or year, land at over 40,000 airports and runways and at over 60,000 helipads. Explore all seven continents in stunning detail. Fly on your own or with friends from around world, and even fly with accurate, real-time, real-world air-traffic.”

“Simmers on PS5 will test their aviation skills in some of the most visually stunning and technically detailed aircraft with accurate aerodynamics fully flight-tested by real pilots. PS VR2 owners will be able to experience the entire game through their headset and Sense controllers with a free update that will be available in 2026,” said the company.

Developed by Asobo Studio in partnership with Microsoft Game Studios, the PlayStation 5 version of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will continue to be updated with both free World Updates and SIM Updates. The simulator also includes a marketplace filled with new aircraft, airports and more from third-party creator community.

Players who pre-order any edition will receive a famous aircraft on December 8, the Northrop T38-A Talon. For those who pre-order the Deluxe, Premium Deluxe or Aviator Editions, they will receive early access to the simulator on December 3.