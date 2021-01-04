Advertisement

PS5 launch date revealed for India, pre-orders to begin January 12

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 04, 2021 10:51 am

Sony has finally announced the launch date for their latest generation of console, the PlayStation 5.
Sony has finally announced that the PS5 will be launched in India on the 2nd of February, 2021. Pre Orders for PS5 will begin at 12PM on the 12th of January and shall be available for Pre-Orders (until stock lasts at respective retailer) at Amazon, Flipkart, Croma , Reliance Digital , Games The Shop, Shop at Sony Center, Vijay Sales and select other authorized Retail partners.

 

Sony already announced the pricing for the console, accessories and the games that will be available at the time of launch, back in October of 2020. The PlayStation 5 (with optical drive) will sell for Rs 49,990 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (without Optical Drive) will sell for Rs 39,990. Here are the prices for the official accessories: 

 

  1. DualSense Wireless Controller - Rs 5,990
  2. HD Camera - Rs 5,190
  3. PULSE 3D Wireless Headset - Rs 8,590
  4. Media Remote - Rs 2,590
  5. DualSense Charging Station - Rs 2,590

 

PS5 Specifications 

 

PS5 Family

 

The PlayStation 5 runs on an eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and features a custom AMD RDNA 2-based GPU, which outputs 10.28 teraflops of power with 36 compute units running at 2.23GHz each The PS5 will have a solid-state drive (SSD) of up to 825GB, and system memory of 16GB. The console will support features like real-time ray tracing. The machine will support 4K graphics at a 120Hz refresh rate, and there is also support for outputting 8K graphics. The system will have 3D tempest audio for better audio visual experience.

 

There are 2 variants for the PS5, one with an optical drive which will support 4K Blu-Ray discs for games and one will be the Digital-Only variant where you will have to sign in with your PlayStation ID, and then go to PlayStation Store to buy the games from the store because there will be no optical drive. 

 

As for international pricing, the PlayStation 5 with Optical Drive costs $499 (Approx Rs 36,000) and the Digital-Only variant costs $399 (Approx Rs 29,000). 

Tags: Sony

 

