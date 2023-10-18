PS Plus will lose 7 games in November, but has gained 15 new

PlayStation Plus is a subscription service that offers a variety of benefits to its members, such as online multiplayer, cloud storage, exclusive discounts, and free games every month. However, some of these games are only available for a limited time and will be removed from the service after a certain date. For November 2023, Sony has revealed 7 games that will be leaving the PS Plus service while it has added 15 new games to the library on October 17.

The seven games that will be leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium by November 21 are:

Ace of Seafood: A quirky action game where you control various sea creatures and fight against other marine life in a post-apocalyptic world.

ConnecTank: A cooperative puzzle game where you operate a giant tank and deliver packages across different terrains.

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition: A metroidvania game where you explore a gravity-defying world as Dandara, a heroine who fights to restore balance and freedom.

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut: A platformer game where you switch between two contrasting worlds and use your abilities to overcome obstacles and enemies.

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight: A pixel-art game where you play as Kaho, a priestess who ventures into a cursed land to seek an audience with the queen and stop the evil that plagues the kingdom.

My Time at Portia: A simulation game where you inherit a workshop and start a new life in a charming town full of secrets and mysteries.

Wild Guns Reloaded: A remastered version of the classic arcade shooter where you blast your way through hordes of enemies and bosses in the Wild West.

These games will no longer be accessible through the service after November 21. If you have been playing any of these games, you should try to finish them before they are removed. Alternatively, you can purchase them at a discounted price if you want to keep them in your library.

Read More: PS5 Cloud Game Streaming set to launch later this month; PS Plus Game Catalog for October 2023 announced

On the other hand, PS Plus Extra subscribers can look forward to a new batch of games that have joined the library on October 17, including:

Alien: Isolation – PS4

Dead Island: Definitive Edition – PS4

Disco Elysium – PS4/PS5

Eldest Souls – PS4/PS5

Elite Dangerous – PS4

FAR: Changing Tides – PS4/PS5

Gotham Knights – PS5

Gungrave GORE – PS4/PS5

Outlast 2 – PS4

Roki – PS4/PS5

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes – PS4/PS5

PS Plus Premium subscribers get access to all these games plus four more, such as: